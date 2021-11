Faith leaders affiliated with POWER Interfaith and local educators will converge for ‘Building Education Equity” at 2 p.m. this coming Sunday at the Old Courthouse in Doylestown. They will to call attention to the current legal case in Pennsylvania. Bucks County has a stake in the trial in Commonwealth Court over inequities in school funding across the state. Funding of school districts in our county ranges from $30,144 per student in the New Hope-Solebury school district to $14,613 per student in Bristol Borough. The lawsuit is asking the General Assembly to fix the broken education funding system in which the quality of your education is based on your zip code. We the citizens can call upon our legislators to fix the broken funding system.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO