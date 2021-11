Real Madrid cannot recall Brahim Diaz early from his loan with AC Milan. AS says Brahim's progress is being closely monitored in Madrid's back offices. The club is very happy with how he is evolving in Milan. Is is exactly the kind of progress they hoped to see in him when they paid Manchester City 20 million euros to bring him to the Bernabéu in the 2019 winter transfer window. However, bringing him back to the Spanish capital next summer is not going to be simple.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO