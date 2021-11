BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — In the early years of his racing career, Buddy Kofoid idolized Kyle Larson. In the 2020 November Classic for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets Series at Bakersfield Speedway, the two competed as teammates for the first time on the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team. Not only did Kofoid team up with him, he went toe-to-toe and prevailed.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO