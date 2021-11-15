ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Fire damages home in north Wichita early Sunday

By Ryan Newton
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire damaged a home in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood on Sunday.

The fire happened near 17th and Payne around 3:30 a.m.

The fire was so bad it burned a neighboring home. Wichita fire crews said the cause is undetermined.

Damage at the home where the fire initially started is $150,000. One adult and five children lived at the home. Damage to a neighboring home was $80,000.

