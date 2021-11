Once upon a time, 8-year-old whiskey was as old as you could get. In theory, a whiskey age statement has a simple task: It conveys how many years a spirit spent in barrel and, thus, its presumed level of maturity. But these numbers have often carried more weight than that. For many, they’re a symbol of sophistication, class and expertise—a shorthand for both the consumer and the brand to communicate worth. And today, more than ever, the age statement is a data point that drinkers consider when evaluating the merits of a whiskey. But its roots tell a different story.

