As Married at First Sight season 13 comes to a close, fans are looking back at some of the Lifetime show’s surprise couples. When Elizabeth Bice was matched with Jamie Thompson in season 9, fans were sure this volatile couple would not last. However, on Decision Day, they chose to continue their marriage, and remain one of MAFS’ success stories. While Bice is running a successful YouTube channel, Thompson is a little more low-key while occasionally featuring on her channel. It makes MAFS fans ask, what happened to Jamie Thompson and where is he now? We reveal more about Elizabeth Bice’s husband and their relationship in Jamie Thompson’s wiki.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO