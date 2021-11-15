ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Yikes, Climate Change Is Even Making Cuffing Season More Stressful

By Maura Hohman
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter in New York City means 4 p.m. sunsets, black snowbanks and a general resistance to going outside between December and March. It’s much easier to weather when you have someone to stay inside and drink hot toddies with you. This, at least in New York, is what cuffing...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Shop Unique Finds at ‘A Winter Fantasy' in Laguna Beach

Opens Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Sawdust Art Festival. $10 adults, $7 seniors 65+, $5 children ages 6 to 12, children ages 5 and under admitted free. SNOW IN LAGUNA BEACH? This frosty forecast is a weather report straight from the imagination, for the ocean-snug hamlet is very much about temperate days, soft sunshine, and the chance to soak in the outdoors, whatever the season. And yet, there is an effervescent annual event that can make people want to wear a plaid scarf, and woolly socks, and connect with their Christmas-loving, craft-obsessed side, even if the scarf and socks get a bit warm. It's a "Winter Fantasy," the colder-weather version of that beloved summertime spectacular, the Sawdust Art Festival. Or, rather, make that the "cooler-weather version," for strolling outside at this famous artisans-and-more destination is a pleasure, in large part because you can purchase so many gifts, treats, and stocking stuffers for the people on your list.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Griffith Observatory Video Shows the Historic Partial Lunar Eclipse Over SoCal

Video from Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory captured the historic near-total lunar eclipse that peaked early Friday morning over Southern California. Views were blocked by clouds in many areas, disappointing those hoping to see the longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when part of the full moon falls under Earth's shadow. More than 97% of the moon will be covered at the peak of the eclipse, appearing a reddish color for about three and a half hours, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the US in 2021

For the fifth straight year, Atherton, California's 94027 has kept the title of most expensive ZIP code in the United States. With a median sale price of $7.47 million, the Bay Area suburb is far and away the priciest place to live in the country in 2021, according to data from Property Shark, which analyzed residential transactions in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 22, 2021.
ATHERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy