Yikes, Climate Change Is Even Making Cuffing Season More Stressful

Opens Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Sawdust Art Festival. $10 adults, $7 seniors 65+, $5 children ages 6 to 12, children ages 5 and under admitted free. SNOW IN LAGUNA BEACH? This frosty forecast is a weather report straight from the imagination, for the ocean-snug hamlet is very much about temperate days, soft sunshine, and the chance to soak in the outdoors, whatever the season. And yet, there is an effervescent annual event that can make people want to wear a plaid scarf, and woolly socks, and connect with their Christmas-loving, craft-obsessed side, even if the scarf and socks get a bit warm. It's a "Winter Fantasy," the colder-weather version of that beloved summertime spectacular, the Sawdust Art Festival. Or, rather, make that the "cooler-weather version," for strolling outside at this famous artisans-and-more destination is a pleasure, in large part because you can purchase so many gifts, treats, and stocking stuffers for the people on your list.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO