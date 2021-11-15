ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke Is Running For Governor Of Texas

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcOrw_0cx66aXs00

In Bid For Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke Criticizes Gov. Greg Abbott’s Record, Finds Fault With President Biden’s Border Policies

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) — After months of public speculation and private consideration, Democrat Beto O’Rourke made it official Monday morning — announcing he’s entering the race for Texas Governor.

O’Rourke, a former El Paso Congressman who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018 against Ted Cruz and for President in 2020, made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, he cited the widespread power failure in February that the state says claimed the lives of 210 Texans. “They were abandoned by those elected to serve and look out for them. Those in positions of public trust stopped listening to, serving, paying attention, and trusting the people of Texas and so they’re not focused on the things that we really want them to do.”

O’Rourke will now tour the State and make a campaign stop in Dallas Sunday.

Democrats CBS 11 News spoke with in the days before the announcement said they do not expect any major primary challenge against O’Rourke.

O’Rourke will challenge the two-term incumbent Governor Greg Abbott who announced earlier this year he had $55 million in his campaign account for his re-election bid.

The Democrat has proven he can raise a lot of money as well.

Even before O’Rourke entered the race, the Governor’s re-election campaign has been trying to define the Democrat in a series of online ads called “Wrong Way O’Rourke.”

A poll this month by UT/Texas Tribune gave Abbott a nine point edge over O’Rourke, 46-percent to 37-percent.

A UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll in September showed the Governor leading O’Rourke by five points, 42-percent to 37-percent.

Governor Abbott is facing a primary challenge from two major conservative candidates: former State Senator Don Huffines of Dallas and former Texas GOP Chair Allen West, who also served as a Congressman in Florida.

Abbott has consistently led recent polls among Republican primary voters.

But he has seen his overall approval ratings drop during the COVID-19 pandemic amid controversies over mask and vaccine mandates.

After O’Rourke announced he was running for office, Texans For Greg Abbott communications director Mark Miner issued the following statement:

“From Beto O’Rourke’s reckless calls to defund the police to his dangerous support of the Biden Administration’s pro-open border policies, which have resulted in thousands of fentanyl deaths, Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans. Governor Abbott proudly supports the men and women of law enforcement, has deployed Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and resources to secure the border, and has created a business climate that has made Texas the economic engine of America. The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke. The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer.”

O’Rourke spent the summer touring the state to fight back against the Republicans’ election integrity bill and to register people to vote.

His organization, Powered By People, said 850 people signed up to attend the June 7 rally he headlined in Denton to protest the election integrity bill.

During an interview after that event, I asked O’Rourke why there was a reluctance by a Democrat to announce a run for Governor. “It’s still early. The filing deadline is six months away from now. When you get into that campaign as I know from running statewide in 2018, it’s a long, grueling, brutal affair,” he said. “There’s 254 of these counties if you’re going to do it right, and so I wouldn’t be surprised if people are thinking about the scope and scale of the challenge and look at the field and making their decision, but I’m confident that Democrats will field a strong candidate.”

Democratic Party activist Haley Taylor Schlitz said O’Rourke’s effort to register voters gives him credibility among Democrats. “I think that his message has been consistent in that he’s very passionate, and I think that resonates with voters that just because you lost, you didn’t fade away, that you actually care about the issue, it’s not just the election.”

During an interview in September, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa praised O’Rourke’s ability to connect with voters. “He’s the one that best articulates that in this state, far better than any Republican. We’re hopeful he does run. We think that he can beat Greg Abbott.”

While various Texas polls show Democrats wanted O’Rourke to run, Republican Party Chair, Matt Rinaldi has previously said he’d like to see O’Rourke jump back into the ring. “I think Republicans are very hopeful Beto O’Rourke decides to run for Governor considering his past track record.”

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myfoxzone.com

Greg Abbott group files ethics complaint against Beto O'Rourke campaign website

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans for Greg Abbott has filed an ethics complaint Thursday against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke for his website. The group supporting Gov. Abbott's reelection campaign says O'Rourke's website doesn't have a disclaimer required for political advertising, which is against state law. The complaint filed with the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Slate

So, Does Beto Have a Shot?

Beto O’Rourke is running. And this time his eyes are on the Texas governor’s mansion. O’Rourke announced his candidacy in a video on Monday, with the Texas hills in the background and a common man approach. He spoke about his mobilization efforts during the Texas power outages earlier this year, of the unprepared officials who literally left their constituents out in the cold, and of the need to build public trust.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Beto rejects Trump as foil

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, sprinting through his second day on the campaign trail with stops in San Antonio and Laredo, signaled he'll avoid the playbook that failed Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, telling Axios, "Trump doesn't live in Texas. Biden doesn't live in Texas. Thirty million of us are what's most important to me."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Matt Rinaldi
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Gilberto Hinojosa
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Can Beto O’Rourke Fail Up?

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Beto O’Rourke is running to replace Greg Abbott as governor of Texas. Though it’s his first time in this particular race, you’d be forgiven for thinking, Again?. Where does this habitually losing, smooth-talking Irish-guy-with-a-border-town-nickname fit into a state with changing demographics...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Texas Senate#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Border Policies El Paso#El Paso#U S Senate#Twitter#Texans#State#Ut Texas Tribune#Dallas Morning News#Gop
Tom Handy

A Texas Lawmaker Changed Parties With Governor Abbott Watching

A Texas House Democrat changed parties and he received a strong congratulation from Governor Greg Abbott. On Monday, Texas House Representative Ryan Guillen was joined by Abbott as he announced he was seeking re-election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Guillen was elected as a Democrat representing District 31.
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

What have we learned about Gov. Abbott?

On Monday, I was delighted to learn that Beto O’Rourke announced his intent to take on Greg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Abbott, in my opinion, has a documented record of disregarding the interests of Texans in order to selfishly promote his own political fortune. In addition to enacting...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Beto O’Rourke doesn’t need your money

Democrat Beto O’Rourke — former member of Congress, former Senate and presidential candidate, punk rocker, skater dude — announced on Monday that he’s running for governor of Texas. Democrats should be happy about this development: He’s the best-known Democrat in the state, and if anyone has a shot to beat...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy