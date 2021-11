A lot of people around here are getting robocalls that talk about the fight against breast cancer. Here’s what the friendly voice in the automated message says:. “The reason for the call is the Breast Cancer Relief Committee is sending a donation envelope to all supporting residents. The goal for this drive is to support legislators who fight for the fast-track approval of life saving breast cancer treatments, as well as the treatment for women with cancer who can't afford it. So, when you receive your donation return envelope can the women with breast cancer count on you to return a small donation for the drive?” (Click here to listen to that robocall.)

