Raspberry Pi powered pick-n-place wheel project

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hackster.io member Ahmed Oyenuga has this week published a new Raspberry Pi project to the website providing a quick guide on how to set up and run the pick-n-place web application on the Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi powered pick-n-place wheel project is listed as a beginners skill level and should...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

adafruit.com

A Halloween talking clock based on a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython #Halloween #PiDay @RaspberryPi

This project is a Halloween talking clock that plays sounds every hour. Only a few external components (easy to source and solder) are needed. The Raspberry Pi Pico draws about 1.6 mA in it’s lowest power mode (deep sleep). Seems not much, but it is too high for a battery powered circuit, because they will exhaust in around two months. For that reason, an external power circuit that can shut off the board completely was added. After that, power consumption was lowered to 70 uA, so batteries will last for a year.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Best Raspberry Pi smart home software options

As the popularity of the Raspberry Pi is increasing, experts have been trying different ways to utilize the potential of this single board computer. Thankfully, this tiny yet capable device has a lot more potential than we have been able to harness so far. For instance, the smart home systems....
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Raspberry Pi Learning Kit Card teaches you to control automation interfaces using Node-RED

Learn how to use Node-RED with the Raspberry Pi Learning Kit Card. Used to wire together hardware devices, APIs, and online services, Node-RED programming makes it easy to design flows. And this learning kit teaches you how. It operates with the relays off with 5V/50mA, and it needs 200mA with both relays on, getting power through the TPIO connector. Moreover, it contains a standard RS485 transceiver that you access by the serial port. Furthermore, its pluggable connectors make it easy to connect to external devices, and they all come with the kit. Designed with 9 LEDs on the bottom edge of the card, they show the input and output status. Additionally, it has 0–10V input and output, 4–20 mAh current loop input and output, as well as a pushbutton for manual input. Finally, it can drive a 5V/100 mA DC motor.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Nessus 10 is Out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere. Nessus for Raspberry Pi lowers the barrier to entry for students interested in starting or furthering their cybersecurity careers. The ability to...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

The Raspberry Pi CM4 Begets A Form Factor

It has become the norm for single-board computers to emerge bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Raspberry Pi, as the board from Cambridge sets the hardware standard for its many competitors. This trend has taken an interesting new turn, as a new board has emerged that doesn’t sport the familiar 40-pin connector of the Pi Model B, but the more compact from factor of the Compute Module 4. The Radxa CM3 sports a Rockchip RK3566 quad core Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz, and is to be made available in a variety of memory specifications topping out at 8 GB. It is hardware compatible with the Pi CM4, and should be usable with carrier boards made for that module.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video)

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video) USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer (0:16) Art Deco Cat Lamp – Soldering Kit by Elkai Education (0:59) Pimoroni PicoSystem – RP2040 Handheld Gaming System – PIM559 (2:55) Raspberry Pi Build HAT – LEGO Robotics Add-On For Raspberry Pi (5:15)
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

How to make a Wildlife Camera (using a Raspberry Pi!) #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

A wildlife camera is a great first project for a raspberry pi. Check out this simple set up from Maddie Moate on YouTube:. For a long time I’ve really wanted to get stuck in with a Raspberry Pi project and the My Naturewatch Camera has been something I’ve been meaning to make for AGES. This video is a detailed step by step instructional video, something that I couldn’t find online. So I hope that this, alongside the amazing mynaturewatch.net website, will encourage you to build your own and get spying on your local wildlife!
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16

Linux 5.16 is an action-packed kernel with a ton of exciting additions and improvements. Adding to the growing list of changes to look forward to with v5.16 is mainline support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Released just over one year ago was the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

New Raspberry Pi OS Includes Hidden Speed Boost and 64-Bit Option

The latest Raspberry Pi OS has today been announced, and it sees a number of changes under-the-hood, and a few that will be noticeable by end users. Chiefly, a new window manager, "mutter" which requires Raspberry Pi models with 2GB of RAM of greater. In a hidden bonus, YouTuber Jeff Geerling has confirmed that some Raspberry Pi 4 owners may see a speed boost built-in to the latest release and a possible new 64-bit release.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter

Raspberry Pi OS as the official operating system for the Raspberry Pi single board computers has been updated against Debian 11 "Bullseye". Raspberry Pi OS has shifted its package base from Debian 10 to Debian 11 now that Bullseye is out as stable and in good shape the past few months. Besides upgrading the underlying packages against the new Debian release, Raspberry Pi OS has finished migrating its own desktop components from GTK2 to GTK3. The Raspberry Pi desktop should now be in good shape and happily running on GTK3. GNOME's Mutter has also replaced Openbox as the window manager used on Raspberry Pi OS.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 4 Cluster Fits in Bag with Network Switch

Raspberry Pi clusters before but this portable cluster, created by a Reddit maker known as Toadrill, is the first one we’ve come across that’s housed inside of a bag. Not only does it contain an impressive stack of Pi 4’s, they’re each connected to a switch with some notably satisfying cable management.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Geniatech Unveils New 4K-Capable Raspberry Pi Alternative

Two new boards in the Raspberry Pi form factor have appeared from Geniatech. Equipped with Amlogic processors, the XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3, as spotted by CNX Software, claim 4K video playback capability. On paper, they don’t sound hugely powerful, with quad-core Cortex A53 and A55 CPUs depending on which model you...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 400 Gets 8GB of RAM in DIY Hack

Everybody loves the Raspberry Pi 400, but could it be better? One enterprising hacker with a Reddit account thought it could, identifying the all-in-one computer’s 4GB of RAM as something that could be improved, and chose a very hands-on way of doing it. Firstly, where do you get 8GB of...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

RP2040 Raspberry Pi handheld game console arrives at Adafruit

If you would like your own fully assembled Raspberry Pi handheld games console you may be interested to know that the Pimoroni PicoSystem powered by the relatively new RP2040 chip is now available from the Adafruit online store priced at $79.95. Features of the Raspberry Pi handheld console include a 1.54″ colour SPI IPS LCD display providing a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, 16MB of QSPI flash supporting XiP and powered by a RP2040 Dual Arm Cortex M0+ running at up to 133Mhz with 264kB of SRAM.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Bullseye – the new version of Raspberry Pi OS @Raspberry_Pi

Exciting news from Raspberry Pi. (and I must add, as a mom of 2 toddlers, I am very much in the headspace to appreciate a Toy Story reference. Every two years, Debian Linux, on which Raspberry Pi OS is based, gets a major version upgrade. Debian ‘buster’ has been the basis of Raspberry Pi OS since its release in 2019, and Debian ‘bullseye’ was released in August. (As some of you may know, Debian name their versions after characters in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story films – Bullseye was Woody’s horse in Toy Story 2.)
COMPUTERS
