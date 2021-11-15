Raspberry Pi powered pick-n-place wheel project

Learn how to use Node-RED with the Raspberry Pi Learning Kit Card. Used to wire together hardware devices, APIs, and online services, Node-RED programming makes it easy to design flows. And this learning kit teaches you how. It operates with the relays off with 5V/50mA, and it needs 200mA with both relays on, getting power through the TPIO connector. Moreover, it contains a standard RS485 transceiver that you access by the serial port. Furthermore, its pluggable connectors make it easy to connect to external devices, and they all come with the kit. Designed with 9 LEDs on the bottom edge of the card, they show the input and output status. Additionally, it has 0–10V input and output, 4–20 mAh current loop input and output, as well as a pushbutton for manual input. Finally, it can drive a 5V/100 mA DC motor.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO