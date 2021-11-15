Best Practices For Onboarding Your Virtual Team

Heroku has three managed data service offerings: Heroku Postgres, Heroku Redis, and Apache Kafka on Heroku. According to this article from Heroku, more developers are choosing upfront to include Kafka in their architecture, rather than opting to integrate it later in an application’s lifecycle. This is evidence of a growing, recent trend towards architecting event-driven applications. By no means is event-driven architecture a novel architectural paradigm; enterprises have been building event-driven systems long before Kafka was open-sourced. Kafka lowered the barrier to entry into the world of event-driven applications. However, in the case of an application built on Heroku Postgres, there was not a straightforward way to integrate Kafka into an application’s architecture. Sure, developers could integrate Kafka connectors into their system, but this could be tedious. This point of integration between Kafka and the rest of the system was not an out-of-the-box solution.

