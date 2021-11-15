USDA helping cover costs of pandemic safety measures

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $650 million to help farmers markets and specialty food producers cover the costs of safety measures implemented during the pandemic.

The grants can range in size from $1,500 to $20,000, USDA Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt told Vermont Public Radio.

Capital City Farmers Market in Montpelier is using the money to offset costs of hand sanitizer, which was sky high at the time, along with signage, caution tape and other items.

“We had a lot of added expenses, which thankfully, a lot of these, these USDA grants come in now,” market manager Keri Pecor said.

The deadline for applying for the USDA Pandemic Safety Response and Grant program is Nov. 22.