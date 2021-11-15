ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Cajundome in 2022

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xIHy_0cx62Xhj00

Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his "The Dangerous Tour" to the Cajundome in 2022.

Wallen will perform on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Tickets will go on sale for the performance at 10:00 am on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Those tickets can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office and MorganWallen.com .

For more information on the concert visit, Cajundome.com .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
WBKR

COUNTRY FANS! Morgan Wallen Will Kick off His 2022 Tour in Evansville, Indiana

Here at WBKR, we have absolutely HUGE CONCERT NEWS to share this morning. Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his 2022 tour and it's going to kick off right here in the tristate. Morgan will be rolling into the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, February 3rd. That concert will be his first of the year and we're excited that Morgan has chosen to kick off his 2022 tour here in WBKR country!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Popculture

Morgan Wallen Announces Return to Touring Following Racial Slur Controversy

Morgan Wallen is heading back out on tour for the first time since his racist slur controversy. The country singer, who was caught on tape saying the N-word in February, heads out on the 45-plus show "Dangerous Tour" beginning Feb. 3, 2022 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana before hitting up major venues across the country, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, among others.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cajundome Box Office#Morganwallen Com#Cajundome Com#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
WOWK 13 News

Morgan Wallen to play in Charleston as part of ‘Dangerous’ tour

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Country music star Morgan Wallen announced new tour dates on Monday, and Charleston, West Virginia is the second stop on the tour. Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour” will begin on February 3, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana, and on February 4, 2022, Wallen will perform in Charleston. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half […]
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Sacramento

Morgan Wallen Announces 1st Tour Since Controversy; Wheatland Date Set For September 2022

WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Morgan Wallen is set to swing by Northern California on the last leg of his new tour he announced on Monday. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 The country star will hit arenas and amphitheaters in 46 cities for the “Dangerous” tour. It’s Wallen’s first headlining tour in the wake of his N-word scandal. He was captured on video saying the slur, prompting radio stations across the country to drop his music for several months and his label suspending his contract. Despite the controversy, Wallen’s music remained popular – with his streaming and numbers spiking even after the news. A new single from Wallen, “Sand in My Boots,” has already started climbing the charts. Wallen is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Sept. 17, 2022.
WHEATLAND, CA
zumic.com

Morgan Wallen Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Dangerous. The newly announced concerts are set from February into September, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be HARDY and/or Larry Fleet. Wrapping up 2021, Morgan has a handful of headlining concerts in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Also on Wallen's schedule for 2022 are a number of festival appearances.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Morgan Wallen Announces First Post-Scandal Tour, Hitting Arenas for Nearly Eight Months

Morgan Wallen might still have been persona non grata at the CMA Awards last week, and has been banned from attending the American Music Awards this coming weekend, but as far as the embattled star is concerned, his time-out is over. Wallen has just announced a nearly eight-month headlining tour that will take him to arenas and amphitheaters around the U.S. for nearly eight months in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Wrcbtv.com

Morgan Wallen heading on first tour since racial slur incident

Morgan Wallen is heading on an eight-month tour. The country singer will start his "Dangerous" tour in Evansville, Indiana, in March and end in at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in September. The concert will mark the first major tour for Wallen since a video surfaced earlier this year...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
kokefm.com

Rumors Swirl About Chris Stapleton & Adele Performing At The CMA’s

It was recently confirmed that Chris Stapleton is featured on Adele’s new album, 30. And now the two might be performing together at the CMA’s on November 10th. Adele recently teased the video for her and Stapleton’s song ‘Easy On Me’ on social media. So where do the rumors come...
CELEBRITIES
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy