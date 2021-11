The draw has been made ahead of the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts which is due to take place between November 13-21 at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton. Players were allocated into pots before the draw was made with pot 1 seeing all the main names together so they can't be drawn in the same group and this goes all the way down with ranking being the main factor.

SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO