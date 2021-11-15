ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

European summit on immigrants from Belarus, new sanctions in preparation

By Daniel Obrien
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

European foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels today to discuss the migrant dispute with Belarus on the Polish-Belarus border. It is clear that new sanctions will be imposed on Belarus. Meanwhile, in countries outside the European Union, measures are being taken to rectify the...

houstonianonline.com



houstonianonline.com

