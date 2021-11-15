ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Buy And Save Downtown Sound In Loveland: Less Than $10k Could Do It

By Big Rob
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our Pal Dave wrote about the legendary Downtown Sound, in Downtown Loveland, closing its doors for good. Well, it turns out this iconic vinyl and instrument shop in Loveland could be given a new life!. Over the weekend Downtown Sound's Facebook Page posted a link to the Facebook Market...

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Elk Rings Doorbell at Estes Park Home, But Doesn’t Get Let In

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house? We'd say, probably don't let them in. While a Ring doorbell camera in Fort Collins recently caught a mountain lion on a porch in Midtown and terrified all of us, up in Estes Park, they're at least more used to wildlife encounters in the front yard. TV host Kyle Clark shared the video from Joanie Jonell's doorbell camera, and fortunately, they didn't answer (not that he could fit through it anyway). #themostcoloradothingwesawtoday.
ESTES PARK, CO
99.9 The Point

Loveland’s Valentine Hearts on the Streetlights Go On Sale Dec 1

Don't blink, because your opportunity at professing your love for someone, for all of Loveland to see, could pass you by. 'Dan 💓 Lisa,' 'Chuckles Adores Sunshine,' 'Mark & Becky, 35 Years,' are just a few of the hearts you are bound to see during the Valentine Hearts season of 2022; but to get your message out, you'd better move quick.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

This $45 Million Vail Home Has a 75 Foot Glass Bottom Pool

There's been a time or two we've all had a daydream of what we would buy when it came to hitting it big by playing the lottery. If you won half a billion dollars, I am sure you'd buy a luxurious vacation home or two, right? I certainly know I would. Maybe you would love to live full-time near a ski resort in Colorado. Either way, this Vail home is the epitome of luxury.
VAIL, CO
99.9 The Point

McWhinney is Asking You to Donate 600 Stuffed Animals for Annual Teddy Bear Drive

Spread some holiday joy and cheer for those in need!. There are hundreds of teddy bear drives going on every year, but let us point you in the direction of one in particular. The McWhinney Teddy Bear Drive has been running since Nov. 15 and is set to run through Dec. 15. In that time, the goal is to collect 600 - or more - stuffed animals for children in the hospital!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Loveland, CO
99.9 The Point

Budget-Friendly Deals in NoCo: 63 Cent McMuffins on Thursday

50 years ago, someone at McDonald's came up with the best breakfast invention ever! The Egg McMuffin! The conversation may have gone like this... "OK, Ronald, we need something to jumpstart our breakfast business! It's called break FAST so we need to give them something they can eat fast and on the go! What if we took breakfast items and made a burger or sandwich-type breakfast that people could eat on the go! We can even make the eggs round like a patty! I'm a genius, Ronald!!" And that quite possibly is how the Egg Mc Muffin was born. The true version of the story is that franchise owner, Herb Peterson, wanted to create a McDonald's version of Eggs Benedict but the signature Hollandaise sauce proved to be a challenge in their fast-paced environment. Sliced American cheese and some Canadian bacon was the perfect combo in his mind and clearly, it worked because here we are talking about it 50 years later.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 The Point

Wages, Open Positions Put Colorado at Top of List for Restaurant Jobs

Many restaurants across the Fort Collins area are looking for help, some having to reduce the hours that they are in operation. What puts Colorado at #1 on this list?. Like you, I've seen many 'Now Hiring' signs across the Fort Collins area, some signs even listing the starting hourly wage. Wage has been a big issue with restaurant workers not returning to the workforce since the pandemic shutdowns were lifted.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Account#Furniture#The Facebook Market Place#Marketplace
99.9 The Point

This City Has the Biggest Holiday Budget in Colorado

'Tis the season for holiday shopping. The holiday season brings so much to our lives. Christmas lights and decorations take over just about every business. Holiday music fills every speaker around us. And there's nothing better than grabbing a hot peppermint mocha and browsing the stores for the perfect gifts.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.9 The Point

USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
CHARITIES
99.9 The Point

Have You Seen This Giant 15 Foot Troll Near Breckenridge?

I love weird and random stuff. The weirder and the more random the better, and I think this definitely falls into both the weird and random categories. I had no idea this thing, which by the way has a name - Isak Heartstone - even existed until I saw him pop up on social media. Now, it's on my bucket list to see it up close and personal and get a picture with it.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy