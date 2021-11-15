Terrelle Pryor Rips ‘Terrible’ Jared Goff, Kaepernick And I Would Be Better!

Lions QB Jared Goff completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. It was yet another miserable day on offense for the Lions led by Jared Goff. The team mustered up just 114 yards through the air and failed to score a touchdown through the air. The Lions clearly don't trust Goff leading to the team rushing the ball 39 times as opposed to 25 passing attempts. Coming off a buy week to see Goff throw only 4.6 yards per attempt, and result in just 114 yards is extremely disappointing. The QB is not worth a roster spot in any league outside of dynasty as he has failed to score over 10 points just once in his past five games.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO