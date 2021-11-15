ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments

By Clyde Hughes, Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The jury in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will begin deliberations on Tuesday after both the prosecution and defense offered their closing arguments on Monday.

Attorneys presented their case last week against Rittenhouse, who is charged with reckless homicide in the first degree for killing two men last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis., after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Before opening arguments were to begin, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed one of the lesser charges against Rittenhouse -- a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The count was considered by some experts as the charge most likely to bring a conviction.

While the facts are not in dispute, that he used a military-style AR-15 in the shooting, Rittenhouse's defense is rooted in claims that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the unrest in Kenosha in August 2020.

He also is charged with first-degree attempted homicide for shooting medic Gaige Grosskreutz.

Prosecutors essentially argued that Rittenhouse packed his gun and traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha looking for a fight.

"This is a case in which a 17-year-old teenager killed two unarmed men and severely wounded a third person with an AR-15 that did not belong to him," Prosecutor Thomas Bringer said Monday.

Binger also noted that Rittenhouse "spent the entire evening lying about the fact that he was an EMT and acted recklessly during the chaos of the demonstrations as he never had cause to believe that deadly force was necessary against Rosenbaum and Huber, both of whom were unarmed.

"He killed people after traveling from Antioch, Ill., and staying out after a citywide curfew," he said.

Defense attorney Mark Richards interrupted to note that "there's no curfew charge anymore" but Judge Bruce Schroeder acknowledged that "there had been an announced curfew."

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, said on the witness stand last week that he traveled to Kenosha to help protect other people's property from rioters.

Richards argued that Rittenhouse did not travel to Kenosha to look for trouble but rather because he "feels for this community."

"When he came down here, are we to believe that he's working to clean up graffiti, not getting paid, because he's here to look for trouble?" Richards asked. "Is he all some master plan? That's ridiculous. He came down here, trying to help to see the damage. That's what he did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28y039_0cx60Yes00

Binger sought to dismiss Rittenhouse's testimony that he acted in self-defense after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at him and chased him after threatening to kill him earlier in the night.

He played video in which he said Rittenhouse's left arm could be seen reaching for his gun and holding it up, which he said was what "provokes the entire incident" that led to the fatal shooting, adding that Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, was not within "an arm's length" of Rittenhouse when the teen fired his weapon.

"You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create," Binger told the jury, citing Wisconsin law. "That's critical right here. If you're the one who is threatening others, you lose the right to claim self-defense."

During his closing arguments, Richards accused Binger of "lying" and "misrepresenting" the evidence when he said Rittenhouse provoked the violence, saying Rittenhouse "was taking off" when Rosenbaum and others began chasing him.

He added that Rosenbaum was "leaping" and "lunging" at his client and his "hand was on the gun" Rittenhouse carried.

Binger said that Rittenhouse should have continued to run away from Rosenbaum, stating he "chose to run" between two parked cars and "slows down" before shooting.

"One of the things that [the] judge instructed you, is when the defendant provokes the situation he has to exhaust all reasonable means to avoid killing someone," he told the jury. "Did he? He didn't have to shoot."

Richards lodged a similar argument against Grosskreutz, the only victim to survive the shooting, stating he should have "retreated" and not confronted Rittenhouse.

Richards said video played before the jury shows Rittenhouse saying he was going to the police after coming into contact with Grosskreutz, at which point Grosskreutz should have "let him be and go give aid and comfort" to Rosenbaum.

"Instead, he joins the mob, chasing Kyle, arms himself and runs in -- the fifth or sixth person there to the melee," Richards said, noting that Grosskreutz was "advancing" on Rittenhouse when he shot him.

"Mr. Grosskreutz decides he's going to shoot my client. Unfortunately, my client shot him first," Richards said. "If he retreated, it's over."

Binger, following up on testimony from Grosskreutz that his gun was pointed at Rittenhouse before the teen shot him, said that his arm moved into that position involuntarily after Rittenhouse shot him in the arm, severing his bicep.

"That right arm is probably dangling down toward the defendant. It's not going to be able to pull that trigger without a working bicep muscle and it is not a voluntary thing," Binger said. "It is done because the defendant just blew his arm off. But, yeah, this is the time after the shooting when yes, the gun happens to be pointed at the defendant."

Regarding the shooting of Huber, Richards said that Rittenhouse shot him after he struck the teen in the head and was going for a "second lick," adding that he was "trying to take his head off."

He added that Grosskreutz "said he was concerned" about the "blows" being dealt to Rittenhouse.

Richards also accused police of a "rush to judgment" for arresting Rittenhouse at 6 a.m. the morning after the shooting, before "all of the bullets have been picked up" off the ground.

He added that "word got out" that Rittenhouse traveled across state lines with his AR-15 and rumors about him having White supremacist ties began to circulate as he speculated police were "under pressure" to arrest him.

The closing arguments segment began slowly as the prosecution and defense argued over jury instructions.

Rittenhouse, who is facing five felony counts, waited quietly as the attorneys butted heads over the instructions, delaying the closing arguments until close to lunchtime.

Schroeder spent an hour reading instructions to the jury, telling them to focus on the five original felony charges before considering lesser charges.

Prosecutors and Rittenhouse's lawyers debated over if the judge should read the self-defense instructions on each of the five counts. Schroeder said self-defense will apply to each count but believed repeating the same set of lengthy instructions on each count was "a monumental waste of time."

Schroeder, who has been the target of substantial criticism over the course of the trial -- for various behaviors, including making an ethnicity-based joke and ruling that Rosenbaum and Huber could not be referred to as "victims" -- gave final instructions to the jury before closing arguments began Monday.

While Rittenhouse still faces five felony charges in connection with the shootings, Schroeder also will allow the jury to consider lesser charges -- a count of second-degree intentional homicide and another unspecified charge in Huber's shooting. He said a second-degree charge could not be considered in Rosenbaum's shooting.

Aside from the homicide charges, Rittenhouse faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing his rifle at two people who were not hit.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers agreed over the weekend to activate about 500 National Guard troops in the Kenosha area in case of unrest after the verdict.

Comments / 1

Related
WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
cbslocal.com

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Witness Said Man Shot, Killed By Rittenhouse Posed No Danger To Anyone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key testimony Friday from a man who was armed alongside Kyle Rittenhouse, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. On the stand, that witness said one of the men shot was belligerent, but not a threat. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. On Friday, for the first time, the jury heard from family and loved ones of the two people who were shot and killed by Rittenhouse – while he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from damage and looting. The owner of that business says he never asked for help. Jason Lackowski was armed in Kenosha during a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 People Arrested As Protesters Gather, Clash Outside Kenosha County Courthouse During Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon amid protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was arrested on allegations of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, while a 34-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct. The arrests happened just after after 4 p.m., Kenosha police have not confirmed exactly what led up to them. But witnesses told CBS 2 that one protester apparently punched a sign out of another protester’s hand – leading to an altercation and the arrest. What...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jury Instructions#Attorneys#Emt#Rosenbaum And Huber
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
Daily Montanan

The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond

Kyle Rittenhouse remains a free … man, if such a term can be used for a teenager. Nonetheless, he was a teenager who traveled across state lines with a weapon of war to defend a used car lot Kenosha, Wisconsin from vandalism. No car on that lot, no matter how luxuriously equipped, was worth the […] The post The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

'Heartbroken': Parents of Rittenhouse victim react to not guilty verdict

The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict, ACLU Says Authorities In Kenosha Enabled ‘White Militia Members’ Who Went After Protesters

CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted. There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Finds Him Not Guilty On All Counts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in the Kenosha, Wisconsin fatal shootings, after the jury came to a verdict Friday. Rittenhouse, 18, broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as the jury announced they had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. (credit: CBS) His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, gasped in delight started crying, hugging others around her after the verdict. Meanwhile, families of the men who were killed shook their heads and started to...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: From mistrial to hung jury, what are the possible outcomes and what do they mean?

Over two weeks, jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse watched more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams, body camera footage, aerial video from the FBI, and an interview Mr Rittenhouse gave moments before he killed two people and injured another man in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.They also heard testimony from police, people who witnessed the shootings, the man who survived a gunshot from Mr Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle, and Mr Rittenhouse himself.Legal teams presented their closing arguments on 15 November, and 12 jurors from a pool of 18 began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy