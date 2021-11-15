WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's 19th annual Tribute to the Troops special.

Tribute to the Troops, which aired on Sunday, honors the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

Reigns and Nakamura had their champion vs. champion match in the main event. Reigns was joined at ringside by his special counsel Paul Heyman while Nakamura was joined by his personal guitarist, Rick Boogs.

Reigns got ready to deliver the Superman Punch when Boogs started playing his guitar. Heyman pleaded with his client to stay focused on the match instead, however, Nakamura was able to recover and landed a kick to the face.

Reigns' cousins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, then arrived onto the scene to attack Boogs and stop his guitar playing.

The Head of the Table then later landed a Superman Punch on Nakamura outside the ring and won the match after unleashing a Spear.

Other matches from the event included WWE Champion Big E defeating Dolph Ziggler and Bianca Belair defeating Liv Morgan.

Tribute to the Troops also featured former announcer Lillian Garcia returning to sing the National Anthem and video packages focused on exemplary members of the military.