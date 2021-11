The Forbidden Court for the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online, arrives on November 18, bringing new content such as a new chapter in the story progression, and more. The Sparkwood Gardens raid, which is the first of two new raids, arrives on November 25 and is featured in this latest trailer for the game. Take a look for a peek at what to expect. Shrouded in mystery and located within the Floral Palace and protected by the Soulforce of the Firestone clan, the Sparkwood Gardens await with a host of deformed and mutated creatures that often stray beyond the palace walls to wreak havoc in the surrounding lands. Yet treasure beckons from beyond the Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO