Presidential Election

Portugal PM’s party gains support after snap election called, poll shows

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s ruling centre-left Socialists have gained support after Portuguese were called to vote in a snap election on Jan. 30, an opinion poll showed on Monday, with the centre-right Social Democrats in a somewhat less distant second place. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party rose to...

943jackfm.com

The Independent

Exit polls show newly-formed anti-corruption party leading Bulgarian election

A new Bulgarian political party formed just weeks ago and dedicated to fighting the Balkan nation’s endemic corruption is on course to beat the party of the country’s long-ruling right-wing populist former prime minister and get a shot at forming a new government.Exit polls, partial tallies and unofficial vote count results over the weekend suggest the party – We Continue the Change – with around  26 per cent of the vote, was edging out former prime minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, with around 23 per cent of the vote.Official results will start being released on Monday, though final results may...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCY

New centrist party poised to win Bulgaria’s election, partial results show

SOFIA (Reuters) – A new centrist political party is expected to win Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, increasing the chances of an end to a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member state, partial results from the vote showed on Monday. The anti-graft We Continue The Change party, launched by two...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Support for Australian PM hits 18-month low just months out from election – poll

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s personal approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in 18 months, a widely watched poll showed on Monday. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed satisfaction with Morrison’s performance dropped to 44%, the lowest level since March 2020 when he...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Johnson's party loses UK opinion poll lead after sleaze scandal

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson's Conservatives have lost their lead in two opinion polls after a growing parliamentary standards scandal prompted almost two thirds of respondents in one survey to say the British prime minister's party was disreputable. A survey carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday for the...
POLITICS
#Snap Election#Opinion Poll#Legislature#Lisbon#Reuters#Socialists#Portuguese#Social Democrats#Socialist Party#Intercampus#European#Iscte Ics
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer needs to plan for a hung parliament

Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
ELECTIONS
CNN

In Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours

London (CNN Business) — Ever had a persistent boss who won't stop messaging you once you've left work or logged off? In Portugal, that behavior is now illegal. The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

PM under fresh pressure as opposition parties call for inquiry into Spanish trip

The Prime Minister made Lord Goldsmith a life peer shortly after voters dumped him as the MP for Richmond Park. Boris Johnson was under growing pressure in the sleaze row engulfing his Government as opposition parties demanded an inquiry into his free holiday at a Spanish villa owned by the family of environment minister Lord Goldsmith.
POLITICS
Presidential Election
World
Politics
Elections
Portugal
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

France's Zemmour slips in polls as troubles mount

Support has fallen for French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency, according to a new poll that came amid reports of tensions in his campaign team. Sources inside Zemmour's campaign team have told French media of doubts about his capabilities in organising a presidential bid, which requires fundraising and the official endorsement of at least 500 elected French officials.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
POLITICS
Reuters

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria's government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes'...
PROTESTS
94.3 Jack FM

UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing- The Times

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China’s record on human rights, the Times reported https://bit.ly/3CEfDU6 on Saturday. An “active discussion” in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown earlier this month, has...
BUSINESS

