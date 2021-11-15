ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Unreleased Kiss Demo ‘Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce’

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out a demo of an unused Kiss song, “Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce,” which Gene Simmons prepared ahead of recording Destroyer. It’s one of a number of rare tracks included in an upcoming extended anniversary version of the 1976 LP, due on Friday. The set also contains other alternate mixes and...

ultimateclassicrock.com

nashvillegab.com

Rolling Stones’ Best Selling Albums Ever

You may not believe it, but the legendary Rolling Stones are back on tour, once again. Many people would say even for the millionth time since the start of their career. The Stones are an amazing rock and roll band that has one of the most authentic rock band histories.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 107.7

How Did Grunge Change Rock ‘n’ Roll?

There've been various eras of rock 'n' roll throughout the course of history that have all differed from each other in some way, and Seattle grunge was definitely one of the more defining ones. So, in what ways did grunge change rock 'n' roll going forward?. Throughout our 30 Years...
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

45 Years Ago: KISS Crank It Up With ‘Rock And Roll Over’

The commercial breakthrough for megastars KISS was 1976’s Destroyer, a slick polished hard rock album that contained the ballad “Beth,” the band’s most successful single. After its release the band faced a critical fork in the road. Either they could continue down path of mainstream success and seek to continue to appeal to their ever-growing fanbase or they could shake up the formula and return to some of the grit and urgency of their first three studio albums and the groundbreaking concert record Alive. After carefully weighing their options KISS returned to their roots and wrote Rock and Roll Over, which was released on Nov. 11, 1976, less than eight months after Destroyer hit the shelves.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Izzy Stradlin Has ‘Tons’ of Unreleased Music

Guitarist Rick Richards, a longtime collaborator with Izzy Stradlin, says that the former Guns N’ Roses musician has “tons” of unreleased material that fans haven’t heard yet. Richards originally came to prominence as a member of Georgia Satellites. In 1990, singer-songwriter Dan Baird departed the group, leaving Richards in a...
MUSIC
river1037.com

New Led Zeppelin Biography Tells Tale of Groupies, Drugs and Rock ‘N’ Roll

There are a few different approaches one can take in chronicling Led Zeppelin, the larger-than-life hard rock band that blazed through the 1970s like an out-of-control comet. You can stick to the music, the approach taken by the worshipful upcoming documentary “Becoming Led Zeppelin.” You can go salacious, as in Stephen Davis’ highly unauthorized 1985 book “Hammer of the Gods.” Or you can bite off the whole story, the glory and the mayhem, the train wreck and the true bliss.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Carmine Appice’s ‘Mystified’ Video Featuring Tommy Thayer

Carmine Appice's Guitar Zeus album is being upgraded for its 25th anniversary, and the updated version features several tracks that have never been released before. One of those new songs features Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, who helps out on “Mystified,” a hazy, psychedelic six-minute rocker that also includes bassist Tony Franklin and singer Kelly Keeling. “I’m so glad we’re finally getting this song out,” Appice tells UCR.
MUSIC
radionwtn.com

Blast From The Past At Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N Roll

Paris, Tenn.–The Ultimate Oldies Rock and Roll Show is a blast from the past that takes you back in time to the best music ever, The 50s and 60s! This live stage show features doo wop, rock and roll and more! You’ll hear the music of artists such as Elvis, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Jefferson Airplane, The Beach Boys and much much more! You’ll be transported to a time in your life that will bring back a flood of memories!
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bruce Kulick Announces Las Vegas Show With Kiss Kruise Band

Bruce Kulick is bringing his Kiss Kruise band to Las Vegas for their first mainland show. The group, which also features singer and guitarist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and bassist and singer Zach Throne, will perform songs from Kulick's '80s and '90s Kiss era on Dec. 30, 2021, at Count's Vamp'd. Tickets are on sale now through EventBrite.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Paul McCartney Details His John Lennon ‘Diss Track’

Paul McCartney has detailed the circumstances surrounding his 1971 song “Too Many People,” admitting he targeted his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon with the lyrics. “This song was written a year or so after the Beatles break-up,” McCartney explained during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Inside the Songs, reciting his thoughts as captured in his new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. “At the time, John [Lennon] was firing missiles at me with his songs, and one or two of them were quite cruel. I don't know what he hoped to gain, other than punching me in the face, the whole thing really annoyed me. I decided to turn my missiles on him too, but I'm not really that kind of writer, so it was quite veiled. It was the 1970s equivalent of what might today be called a diss track.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart, ‘The Tears of Hercules': Album Review

At 76, Rod Stewart isn't about to let go of his rapscallion ways - at least not in song. But as he cries The Tears of Hercules on his 31st studio album, and first set of new material in three years, Stewart is both rascal and rhapsodist, taking in across its 12 songs the full measure of a life that ranges from a schoolboy doing time with "Maggie May" to a senior who's comfortably moving to the rhythm of his rock 'n' roll heart.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nirvana, ‘Nevermind (30th Anniversary Edition)': Album Review

Critics often default to breathless hyperbole when discussing Nirvana's Nevermind. Can you blame them?. The band's 1991 sophomore album single-handedly revolutionized rock music at the dawn of a new decade, a zeitgeist shift whose scale has not been matched in the decades since. It distilled a generation's worth of suburban ennui and despair into a 42-minute punk-pop blitzkrieg, turning bandleader Kurt Cobain into first a prophet and later a martyr. It also marked a windfall for every department store with an excess stock of oversized flannel shirts.
ROCK MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Greta Van Fleet Shows Crowd How They Saved Rock n’ Roll With Recent LA Performance

Greta Van Fleet performed one of their biggest hits at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 26, 2021. No matter what the haters say, these guys are now full-fledged rockstars. They definitely brought the house down with an epic live version of “Highway Tune”. And can we just say how amazing they sound? If you haven’t been to any of their shows, you’re seriously missing out. Watch it below.
MUSIC
soundandsoulonline.com

John Sebastian on Returning to the Music of the Lovin’ Spoonful, the Evolution of Recording & Rock n’ Roll Mythology

Embedded within the rock n’ roll DNA of American music, Sebastian’s tenure with the Lovin’ Spoonful provided some of the decade’s most iconic hits including “Do You Believe In Magic” and “Summer In The City” (both considered among the greatest songs of all time), and though he’s retained selections in his live set over the years, John had yet to revisit his Spoonful tunes in the studio. At the suggestion of his friend Arlen Roth, a die-hard fan of the Spoonful and its versatile guitarist Zalman Yanovsky, Sebastian began to entertain the idea of an album of instrumental versions. Roth, a bonafide guitar legend himself who’s played with Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, and John Prine, just to name a few (he was also the man tasked with teaching Ralph Macchio how to play a telecaster in the 1986 cult classic Crossroads and is currently teaching Michael Shannon how to be George Jones), had already released deep instrumental explorations of the Rolling Stones as well as the aforementioned Paul & Art. The two set out to give Lovin’ Spoonful songs the same treatment, but in the end, their enthusiasm led to something much grander.
MUSIC
