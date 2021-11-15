ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Sandwell refuse workers suspend industrial action after talks

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefuse workers have suspended a strike set to take place in Sandwell, in the West Midlands. The Serco staff walked out in a dispute about health and safety conditions at a household recycling centre in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Randox contract details to be released after Commons motion passes

Boris Johnson’s government has pledged to release whatever details it has of meetings involving ministers, officials and health firm Randox following a vote in the Commons amid sleaze claims.MPs voted in favour of a Labour motion to release details of meetings about the £600m-worth of Covid testing contracts given to the diagnostics company after the government abstained from the vote.It following the stunning admission from the government that minutes of a key telephone call about a Covid contract awarded to Randox after it employed former Tory MP Owen Paterson are missing.MPs were told details of the conference call could not be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Excessive’ travel rules have suppressed demand, air industry boss tells MPs

The UK’s international travel rules have “suppressed demand” and caused “great confusion”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told MPs that the UK’s coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements had been “excessive for too long”.Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee he said the rules “continue to discourage people, principally because of the cost of testing”.The recovery is definitely being hamperedWillie WalshEven fully vaccinated travellers must pay for a lateral flow test after they arrive.Mr Walsh, director-general of airline trade body the International Air Transport Association, said: “There’s no justification for the...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Bus strikes: Stagecoach workers in Kent call off industrial action

Strike action by Stagecoach bus workers in Kent has been called off after a new pay offer was accepted. Drivers at the firm's depots in Herne Bay, Folkestone, Ramsgate and Canterbury were due to strike for seven days in November and December. Unite said industrial action had been averted after...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

Latvia: Employers can suspend, dismiss unvaccinated workers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latvian parliament has given employers the go-ahead to dismiss employees who are required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but refuse to do so. The Seimas assembly voted 52 -27 to authorize employers to suspend workers without required vaccination certificates for whom they are unable to make accommodations. Employers must first determine if there is another suitable position or if the staff member can fulfill their responsibilities while working from home. Two lawmakers abstained and 60 were absent during the Thursday night vote. Latvian television said vaccine certificate requirement has been extended from workers in the health care, education, and social care sectors to all positions that involve contact with customers.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Action#Oldbury#Gmb Union#Bbc West Midlands
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
healthing.ca

248 city workers suspended over Toronto's mandatory vaccination rules

Three-hundred and five more city employees are reporting full COVID-19 vaccination as the deadline on the city’s mandate draws nearer — while the number of workers suspended for not complying with the new rules now sits at 248. In a press release, the city said 168 more employees opted to...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Clifton roofer loses job after being caught fly-tipping

A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father cut up shirts as punishment

A father accused of murdering his six-year-old son cut up two of his football shirts in front of him as a punishment, a court heard. Thomas Hughes told a jury it had left his son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, "visibly upset". His partner Emma Tustin, 32, is accused of fatally harming Arthur...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tesla worker files suit over 'nightmarish' harassment

Female workers at Tesla's Fremont factory in California face "nightmarish" conditions of rampant sexual harassment, according a lawsuit brought by a female employee. Jessica Barraza, who worked night shifts at the factory, said she experienced "near daily" catcalls and inappropriate touching. Ms Barraza is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paul Dacre: Ex-Daily Mail editor quits race to head Ofcom

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has pulled out of the contest to become the next chair of media regulator Ofcom. In a letter to the Times, he said he was not going to re-apply for the role, after his initial application was rejected by a recruitment panel. The process...
U.K.
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposed

Austria is primed to introduce a nationwide lockdown following a spike in new Covid cases.The new restrictions will come into effect on Monday 22 November and will be in place for at least 10 days, with the option to extend them for a further 10 days. The lockdown will end on 12 December at the latest.There is already a lockdown in place in the country specifically for the two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated. Since 15 November, unvaccinated residents and visitors are only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons, such as...
TRAVEL
BBC

'Selflessly dedicated' Swindon doctor dies from Covid

A doctor who "selflessly dedicated" himself to treating Covid patients has died of the virus. Dr Irfan Halim from Swindon's Great Western Hospital was taken ill on 10 September and died on 14 November. Health officials said they were "devastated" and said the father-of-four was the hospital's third doctor to...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS trust fined £2.5m over deaths of two A&E patients

An NHS hospital has been fined more than £2.5m following safety failings in its A&E department that led to the deaths of two patients.The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty earlier this week and was sentenced on Friday for failings involved in the deaths of a mother of six and a 14-year-old girl, who were both suffering from sepsis.It is the first ever prosecution of a hospital trust for failings in A&E and comes at a time when hospitals across the country are seeing record levels of A&E patients. A report this week said more than 4,500 may have...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

'Three hours later, they were doing CPR on him'

The number of deaths of people being treated under the Mental Health Act in England rose during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures suggest. According to early estimates from the Care Quality Commission, some 490 people died while detained under the act in the year to March 2021 - 324 of them for non-Covid reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy