DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season looked promising in October with a few early snowstorms in the mountains. Enough snow fell to allow three Colorado ski resorts to open before Halloween. (credit: Loveland Ski) But the flow of moisture quickly shut off as we moved into November and the storm track shifted away from the state. The result has been a lot of windy and dry weather over the past several weeks that fueled an unusual November wildfire and delayed the opening of at least one Colorado ski resort. On Thursday, forecasters at NOAA released the latest winter outlook for the United States,...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO