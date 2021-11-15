ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to sign with Detroit Tigers, multiple reports say

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox is about to lose its starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers.

Multiple reports say Monday morning that the left-handed pitcher is expected to finalize an agreement with the Tigers that includes a five-year deal with between $77 million to $80 million.

In July of 2014, the Baltimore Orioles traded Rodriguez to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for starting pitcher Andrew Miller. Following this latest deal, the Red Sox are expected to receive a comp pick in the draft in return.

