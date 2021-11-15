ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peak Wind Gust Of 77 MPH Recorded In SE Wyoming Sunday

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
While southeast Wyoming residents are used to wind gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range, Sunday was pretty windy even by our standards. The Cheyenne Office of...

65+ MPH Gusts to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming Thursday-Friday

Another round of strong wind is expected to blast southeast Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the northern Snowy Range foothills, including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
70 MPH Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for some areas of southeast Wyoming until 11 p.m. today [Nov. 11]. ''The High Wind Warning has been extended until 11 PM MST Thursday for the Arlington and Elk Mountain area along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Occasional wind gusts up to 55-60 MPH will remain possible this evening and overnight, with more persistent high winds developing by early Thursday morning with gusts up to 70 MPH possible through the day. In addition, a High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening for the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions, particularly for those driving light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers."
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible On I-80, I-25

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about wind speeds of up to 65 miles per hour making for hazardous travel conditions in southeast Wyoming later today and into tomorrow. The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:. High Wind Warnings are in effect starting...
Cheyenne NWS: Do You Know Your Winter Weather Terminology?

With the colder late fall and winter weather seasons rapidly approaching, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is reminding people about some common winter weather terms and what they mean. The agency will use a variety of terms to describe the potential for severe weather. They can cover...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 10 Inches Of Snow By Wednesday

The Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountain ranges could get 10 inches of snow by Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ''A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM Wednesday for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. Expect light to moderate snow with total snowfall accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. The heaviest snowfall will be during the day on Tuesday. Impacts will be mainly to hunters and hikers. Poor visibility in moderate snow could lead to you becoming disoriented or lost. Plan on slippery road conditions.''
