Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond. What's the deal? We’re always excited to go back into the beer history books and brew up a traditional beer that has been glossed over. For Starting Over, we bring to you a Dortmunder that we kept as classic to the style as possible. This pale lager has an initial faint sulfur aroma, then opens its way up to some semi-sweet grainy notes. The flavor is the perfect intertwining of Pilsner malt, and noble hops. Neither one ever dominates the other, working in harmony to create a crisp clean beer with a very low lingering bitterness that fades quickly. Smooth and well balanced, Starting Over is the perfect balance of malt driven and hop driven lagers.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO