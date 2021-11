BARTOW, Fla. — The Bartow Police Department is hoping to identify the driver of a car who could have information regarding an early morning shooting. Police say around 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 6 a driver entered the City of Bartow and stopped at a four-way stop sign near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Church Street. While at the stop, an unknown driver pulled up alongside the car and shot into it, according to a press release.

BARTOW, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO