Grocery store CEO: How we're dealing with food shortages and higher prices

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Bertram is president of The Giant Company, a grocer known to customers as Giant, Martin's, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct, with locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Since the onset of the pandemic, there...

EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Once-Popular Burger Chain Continues Its Losing Streak

After narrowly escaping bankruptcy this year, the burger and milkshake brand Steak 'n Shake continues to struggle. According to its latest earnings report, the company has seen a major loss in revenue in its third quarter of this year but said this was expected. After all, the chain is undergoing a major restructuring of operations, which will completely change the core of its brand. Soon, the dining rooms and table service most customers know it for will be completely gone in favor of a quick-service model.
FOOD & DRINKS
crowrivermedia.com

Higher turkey prices not a windfall for farmers

Minnesota farmers grow about 45 million turkeys a year on more than 500 farms according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The price of those birds has steadily increased this year, as demand rose after being tamped down by the pandemic last year when fewer families gathered and restaurants were empty.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Boston

Holiday Shoppers Hitting Stores Early Due To Supply Chain Concerns

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The Best Buy in Watertown was filled with busy shoppers as the holiday season approaches. With Black Friday a week away, some consumers are buying what they want in advance of the holiday rush. “The later you wait, you may be disappointed,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said. Hurst says consumers are shopping early because of what they are hearing about supply chain concerns. “You are seeing promotions to get consumers out early, you’re seeing them come out to get a good deal and the consumers are all concerned about the supply chain and...
WATERTOWN, MA
Mashed

The Grocery Store With The Best Thanksgiving Deals According To 28% Of People

If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a lot you need to shop for, like the turkey, stuffing mix, potatoes, gravy, and pie. All of those things add up really fast, whether you buy them pre-cooked or get all the ingredients to make them yourself. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal in the United States in 2020 cost around $47 for 10 people or less (via CBS News). In 2021, however, that number will be higher, with the Farm Bureau predicting the total to be up 4% to 5% from last year thanks to rising food prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Walmart stock gains after MKM analyst says buy, saying a more price discerning consumer should be a boon

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the discount retail giant got a bullish boost from MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk, who said the company is "doing the most, but getting the least credit." He raised his rating to buy and lifted his stock price target to $166 from $156. Kirk said Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holidays, trends are accelerating while others are stagnating and is "best positioned" if the consumer becomes more price discerning given food and energy inflation. The stock had slumped 2.6% over the past three days, since Walmart reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid concerns over gross margin pressures. MKM's Kirk isn't so concerned, saying Walmart is diversifying away from food pressure, but is still gaining share against grocery peers. "Commentary on widening price gaps and not fully passing on inflation should concern other grocers but will be a boon to Walmart, particularly if the consumer becomes more value-conscious," Kirk wrote in a note to clients. Walmart's stock has slipped 4.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.8%.
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Supply chain woes, labor shortages threaten to upend Thanksgiving plans

As Americans across the country prepare to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, they’ll be paying roughly 14% more than last year, an abrupt uptick in prices that analysts say is the highest in recent memory. According to a new estimate from the American Farm Bureau, dinner for...
Cheddar News

Why the Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Is Jumping 21 Percent This Year

If you're planning to host Thanksgiving dinner this year, be prepared to shell out more cash for your bird. Kristin Myers, Editor-in-Chief at The Balance, joined Cheddar to talk about the rising cost of food due to a number of factors like drought, inflation, and supply chain issues. She noted that families can expect to pay 21 percent more for their holiday meal compared to last year.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

4 ways grocery stores are covering up supply chain-related product shortages — including using cardboard cutouts of food

Supply chain issues mean that many grocery stores are struggling to keep key items in stock. Rather than leaving shelves bare, some are finding creative ways to cover up shortages. This includes using cardboard cutouts to cover empty gaps or spreading out in-stock items. Grocery stores are becoming more creative...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

