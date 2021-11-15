ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rumour: Beyond Good and Evil 2 'Still Several Years Away'

By Stephen Tailby
pushsquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's going on over at Ubisoft? Beyond Good & Evil 2, officially announced in 2017, is seemingly no closer to completion today, and recent hearsay suggests it's still nowhere near finished. Tom Henderson, a games journalist who will often post leaks...

www.pushsquare.com

wccftech.com

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Still Aimless, Devs Think Cancellation a “Matter of Time” Per Insider

What’s going on with Beyond Good and Evil 2? The game has smelt like vaporware for a long time, with Ubisoft not being able to show any real, concrete progress despite over eight years of development. Of course, last year’s departure of BG&E creator Michel Ancel under a cloud of toxic management accusations didn’t help the perception of the project. And yet, Ubisoft has yet to announce they’re cancelling Beyond Good and Evil 2, so could the game actually be progressing? Could Ubisoft mould the ambitious game into something releasable?
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA 4 remaster leaks suggests GTA 6 release date still years away

A GTA 4 remaster is reportedly in development though its alleged 2023 release window could be a further sign that the highly anticipated GTA 6 is still a few years out from launch. After years of clamoring for a substantial GTA update – one that isn’t focused on the GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is “Suffering a Development Crisis”, Cancellation Deemed Inevitable – Rumour

When Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first announced over four years ago, fans of the original cult classic were ecstatic to finally be getting the follow-up they’d been hoping for for years, but that announcement, in hindsight, has been more of a source of pain than glee for those fans. Updates on the long-in-development game have dried up almost entirely over the last couple of years, and even though Ubisoft insists that production is proceeding well, from an outside perspective, things haven’t looked great for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Rumor: Beyond Good and Evil 2 Doesn’t Fit With Ubisoft’s Ambitions, Only a Matter of Time Before it’s Canceled

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development hell for years. The road so far has not been smooth and if the latest rumor is to be believed, it’s only set to get worse. According to VGC writer Tom Henderson, the game “doesn’t fit with Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals with future titles.” Many believe it to be only a matter of time before it’s canceled completely.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Reportedly in Danger of Cancellation

Ubisoft's long-awaited sequel Beyond Good and Evil 2 is reportedly in danger of being canceled as a whole. The project, which has been teased by Ubisoft in multiple instances over the past decade, was formally announced to be in development back at E3 2017. And while the publisher has since continued to provide routine updates on the game since that time, it sounds like it could be getting scrapped in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5's First Year in Review - Beyond 725

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mark Medina to discuss the PS5's first year as we approach the PlayStation 5 anniversary launch this week. The trio looks back at the PS5 games and how the PS4 vs PS5 first years stack up, the new additions to this generation like the PlayStation 5's DualSense and 3D audio, and much more throughout our PlayStation 5 anniversary retrospective. We dig into the PS5's launch games and the many exciting opportunities to explore its new tech in games like Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, how Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Deathloop, and more kept us entertained throughout the PS5's first year, and how certain features like trophies, screen sharing, activity cards, and more have or haven't been put to use on the PlayStation 5. Our PlayStation 5 podcast lookback also discusses the PS5's availability, or lack thereof, as people continue to find PS5's have sold out, and the problems that both the supply chain and bots and scalpers have caused for people getting to enjoy the PlayStation 5. Plus, we discuss what we've been playing on PS4 and PS5, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Ghost of Tsushima, Returnal, Knockout City, and more. Timecodes: 00:00:10 - Intro & Housekeeping 00:07:20 - Looking Back at a Year of PS5 00:33:20 - PS5 Availability Chat 00:44:22 - Community Responses 01:00:30 - What We're Playing & Outro And if you're looking for more places to enjoy this PlayStation podcast show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

OlliOlli Dev Picked Up by Take-Two

OlliOlli developer Roll7 has been acquired by Take-Two, the company that also owns Rockstar Games and 2K. The team will now fall under the Private Division publishing label, which was already planning to put out its next game OlliOlli World prior to the purchase. That's now slated to launch early next year on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in the Q1 2022 period. Roll7 also has other projects in the works at its London office, it's been confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Back 4 Blood Is Still Harder Than Intended, Developer Working On It

If you've been spending any time on Turtle Rock's co-op zombie survival game Back 4 Blood, you might have noticed it's a surprisingly tough shooter. As it so happens, the difficulty is actually higher than intended, and the studio is working to get the level of challenge back on track.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Elder Scrolls 6 Isn't Coming to PS5, But It's Not About 'Punishing Other Platforms'

Microsoft now owns Bethesda, its library, and is responsible for any upcoming projects. While there was much handwringing from fans and the media at first, we now know that the former third-party publisher’s projects will no longer release on PlayStation. There are obvious exceptions: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launched on the PlayStation 5 last week, and Sony still has a contract with Ghostwire Tokyo that will be honoured. Beyond these very specific situations, though, it’s game over.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Plan A Short Hike on PS4 This Week

First announced for PlayStation 4 earlier this year, it was confirmed this past weekend that A Short Hike will release on 16th November 2021. That's tomorrow if you're reading this at the time of publication. A new trailer accompanies the news, and PR company Popagenda shares some very important news: the game will have a Platinum Trophy. The full list is actually already live over on Exophase, so be sure to check that out if you're interested.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video: Can Spider-Man Save Marvel's Avengers?

A lot has changed in Marvel’s Avengers since last September when it launched. And while it may not have excelled completely at being a successful live-service platform, through continued support by way of new Hero Events and story expansions, Square Enix has done all it can to do Earth’s Mightiest Heroes justice. It’s set to get another injection of life once Spider-Man swings on in this 30th November.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: Did You Buy Skyrim Anniversary Edition?

Look, you're probably sick of reading about Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and frankly, we're a bit sick of writing about it. But come on, we do these 'did you buy' polls for every big release — and it doesn't get much bigger than a new version of Skyrim!. Anniversary Edition arrives...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Even GTA Trilogy's Rockstar Social Club Integration Is Disappointing

We don’t mean to kick Chop while he’s down, but GTA Trilogy’s list of disappointments extend to its Social Club integration as well. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Rockstar social network, this is a browser-based experience that plugs into most of the label’s games, and allows you to connect with friends and view in-depth stat tracking.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: Did You Buy GTA Trilogy?

It's being torn to shreds on Metacritic and its unbelievable bugs have already spawned countless internet memes, but we have no doubt that GTA Trilogy will pull some serious sales numbers. Whether the game deserves commercial success if obviously up for debate (the developer has at least confirmed that updates are in the works), but as always, we want to know if you've snagged a copy of this new release.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Remember Outriders? It's Getting a Big Free Update This Week

Be real for just a second before we go over the details of this update: did you forget that Outriders released this year? Because we sure did! The looter-shooter launched for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on the 1st April, 2021 (cue April Fools jokes), and quite frankly, we've heard bugger all about the title ever since. Outriders isn't a bad game — we gave it a 7/10 in our review — but it just seemed to come and go.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

UK Sales Charts: It Might Be Underperforming, But Call of Duty: Vanguard Is Still Top Dog

As you'll no doubt have read about recently, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been struggling in the UK. At this point, the game is a low point in the franchise's recent history — at least in terms of sales. You can learn more about that through here, but even with the comparably low sales, Activision's shooter is still number one in the UK's latest physical games chart.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Take on Cosmic Tasks in Heavenly Bodies, Coming to PS5 and PS4 on 7th December

First announced before the PlayStation 5 was even priced, developer 2pt Interactive has confirmed Heavenly Bodies will launch for Sony's current-gen console and PS4 on 7th December 2021. That is the same day December 2021's free PS Plus titles will be available, so there's a possibility the title in question will be offered as part of the service. If you're unaware of Heavenly Bodies, it's a puzzler set in space that uses the thumbsticks to control a weightless astronaut caught outside a station. Check out the new trailer for more.
VIDEO GAMES

