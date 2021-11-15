ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Phone, iPad Pings Lead to Dad, Daughter Who Survived Plane Crash in Pocono Woods

By The Associated Press
NBC Miami
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania. State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and headed back toward the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport on Sunday night before it went down in a wooded area...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Father, daughter in Pennsylvania plane crash found alive huddled for warmth in wooded area

A father and daughter were found alive in the woods in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after their small plane crashed Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police say the 58-year-old father, who was piloting, and his 13-year-old daughter survived the crash. Search crews spent nearly five hours looking for the plane reported down around 8:30 p.m. in Bear Creek Township, according to a press release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Phone Arena

Father and daughter are saved from freezing to death by the iPad after a small plane crash

On Sunday, a 58-year old pilot and his 13-year old daughter were flying in a two-seat single-engine Cessna 150 that took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. Not long after takeoff, the plane went off the radar screen. CNN reports that a five-hour search took place with the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center involved.
ACCIDENTS
The Dad

Dad Dies Hugging His Daughter in Plane Crash, Saving Her Life

An 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor of a plane crash, and was saved by her dad’s bear hug. Mike Perdue was among four people that died in the small plane crash in Michigan earlier this month, and the last thing his daughter Laney remembers is him hugging her to protect her and keep her safe. Mike’s desperate move worked, and she miraculously survived and is in stable condition at a children’s hospital.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ipad Air#Pocono#Accident#Ipad Pings Lead#The U S Air Force#Pennsylvania Police Sgt
Ubergizmo

iPad Cellular Signal Helped Rescuers Find Father And Daughter After Plane Crash

Apple’s iPad has been recently credited for potentially saving the lives of a father and daughter following a plane crash. The 58-year old father and his 13-year old daughter were the only passengers in a two-seater single-engine Cessna 150 plane that took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
iPad
Channel 3000

Dad died saving daughter in Michigan plane crash, family friend says

(CNN) — A victim in a Michigan plane crash died while saving his eldest daughter’s life, a family friend and business partner said. Mike Perdue, one of four people who died in a light-commuter plane crash near Beaver Island Saturday, shielded his daughter during it, Ryan Wojan told CNN. “He...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc23.com

Pocono Small Plane Accident

“The only reason those two are alive is because of God’s presence. That’s the only way I can explain it,” state police sergeant John Richards said Monday morning. Richard’s is still trying to comprehend how a father and daughter survived a plane- and then five hours in the woods in devastatingly cold conditions.
ACCIDENTS
phillyvoice.com

GoFundMe supports injured girl, 13, who survived Poconos plane crash with father

A Pennsylvania girl is recovering from serious injuries she suffered in a small plane crash when her father's aircraft went down in the Poconos on Sunday afternoon. Angela White, 13, and her pilot father, Chris, 58, miraculously survived the crash in Luzerne County after their Cessna 150 rapidly descended into a wooded area. White executed the landing in such a way that the wings were sheered off, but the cockpit and fuselage remained intact.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pocono Township police pursuit leads to car crashing into traffic light

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are saying one vehicle crashed into a traffic light after refusing to pull over for an officer. According to the Pocono Township, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for recklessly passing cars while speeding on State Route 611. Police say the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX40

Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children, authorities said. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, though authorities have said the cause is still under investigation. Photos taken shortly […]
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Officials: Small Plane Catches Fire After Veering Off Runway At Airport In Englishtown, N.J.

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A plane burst into flames after crash landing at a New Jersey airport on Sunday afternoon. The pilot of a single-engine Cessna crashed while attempting to land at the Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown at around 4:30 p.m., CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. The Federal Aviation Administration said a student pilot was at the controls of the Cessna Skyhawk II that went down. The pilot was the only person on board. Video sent to CBS2 shows the aircraft land, but then it skips back up into the sky before crashing just off the runway. As another plane lands, the crashed aircraft starts to catch fire. The plane burst into flames, but the pilot was able to escape with only minor cuts and bruises, officials said. CBS2 saw some police and fire personnel entering the airport, as they started to sort out why the plane veered off the runway. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, and more should be known on Monday. CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report. Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy