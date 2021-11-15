Miami Heat: They Must Avoid Dreaded ‘Trap Game’ In Oklahoma City

VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against New Orleans in Miami and five-of-six overall. The Heat are 21-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 6-14 in road games ... Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in four-straight games, the longest such streak of his career ... Over his last six games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field, 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO