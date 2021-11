I’ve criss-crossed the world sharing stories about the wonders of agriculture, and I love doing this so the industry becomes better understood overall. You can readily persuade someone who trusts you by appealing to them with a convincing argument, backed up with solid facts, and accessing the emotions of the reader/listener. I do my best to build trust by bringing the farm to my audience through the lens of an earnest learner. Consumers need to be aware of those that have an agenda that isn’t quite on the “up and up.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO