Richmond, VA

Developer moves forward with Broad Street plan

 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly two years after he dropped $5 million for a sought-after assemblage across from Scott’s Addition, Richmond developer Steve Leibovic is beginning to move ahead with plans for the 2-acre plot. Demolition permits have been filed to clear the buildings and asphalt lots at 2901, 2907, 2921 and 2923 W. Broad St., home to two former auto shops and the since-relocated Gusti Restaurant Equipment & Supply. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

What inspired the Korean/Japanese pop-up Young Mother?

