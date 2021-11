Reports are out that Oakland A’s players will seemingly will be sold off in a fire sale this offseason, including starter Sean Manaea. The Seattle Mariners have multiple needs in their starting rotation for 2022, and Jerry Dipoto has addressed the need to add two starting pitchers to the rotation for next year. The Mariners have 3 starters to build on, as well as several prospects coming. However, the Mariners should not rely on their top pitching prospects to contribute in the short-term, and they have already mentioned an interest in working out trades with Oakland this offseason.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO