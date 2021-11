Is The Blacklist new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to dive into some more Raymond Reddington adventures?. Ever since the James Spader drama premiered last month, we’ve been rather lucky to get a new episode every single week. With that being said, though, we also recognize that a hiatus is going to be coming at some point. Luckily, we’re not there at this particular moment in time. There is a new installment on the air in just a matter of hours! “The Avenging Angel” is the title for this chapter of the story; how can you not be stoked after seeing a name like that?

