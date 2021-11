TEXAS, USA — No Texan will forget – in February 2021, Winter Storm Uri hit. "So, there's kind of this huge jigsaw of issues that helped trigger the power crisis in February, and we've seen them all happen before," said Emma Probst, member of the Sierra Club, an environmental group. "We have a similar event that happened back in 2011 and, not to the same degree at all, but still really, really bad. And, of course, you know, all these years later, February happens and we're still not prepared for a freeze."

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO