AUD rises, RBA minutes next

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar has started the week in positive territory, extending the gains seen on Friday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7364, up 0.47% on the day. It’s a light calendar in Australia this week, with no major economic releases. The highlight from Down Under will be the RBA minutes from...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Australian dollar at 6-week low

The Australian dollar is in calm waters on Thursday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7267, down 0.01% on the day. The currency remains under pressure and has dropped 3.43% in the month of November. Will RBA bend on guidance?. The RBA remains steadfast in its rate policy, as seen from...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

EUR/GBP – Could we finally see a breakout?

The euro has been grinding lower against the pound for more than a year now, with much of 2021 spent within a shallow descending channel. But with the two central banks likely to see some divergence in monetary policy over the next 12-18 months, could we finally see the pair break out of this long-standing trend?
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Pound lower, retail sales rebound

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3450, down 0.35% on the day. UK retail sales for October surprised the markets, as the gain of 0.8% m/m was the first gain in five months. Clearly good news, but the improvement could well be due to early Christmas shopping rather than a change in the mindset of consumers, who have been slow to spend since the end of the lockdown in the summer. Consumer confidence has been weak as caution is the mantra in what has been a difficult year. On an annual basis, retail sales fell by -1.6%, which follows a read of -1.1% in September.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

Canadian inflation rates jumped to 20-year highs in October, but the BOC has already been cautioning that the data don’t mean that a rate hike will arrive any sooner than what markets had already been discounting. Earlier this week, BOC Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said that “there's a lot of uncertainty about the timing of the closing of the output gap, so one should be careful not assuming it's necessarily going to be the second quarter. It's a range of six months -- that's our best estimate.”
BUSINESS
Phillip Lowe
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil drops, gold rises

A potential coordinated effort between the world’s two largest economies to release crude reserves sent oil prices lower. The Biden administration asked China to release oil reserves and it appears Beijing is considering it. Despite a mostly bullish EIA crude oil inventory report, crude prices are drifting lower. A surprise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

NZD steady ahead of inflation expectations

The New Zealand dollar is slightly higher in the Wednesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6999, up 0.12% on the day. New Zealand will release Q3 Inflation Expectations early on Thursday. The indicator has been accelerating and rose to 2.27% in the second quarter. If the report points to inflation expectations continuing to accelerate, it would lend support to the odds of the RBNZ raising rates next week, perhaps by 50 basis points. A strong reading would also provide a boost for the New Zealand dollar, which has declined by 2.3% in November and is struggling to stay above the 70 level, which has psychological significance.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Will Japanese yen break 115?

The Japanese yen has reversed directions and edged lower on Wednesday. USD/JPY is currently trading at 114.43, down 0.33% on the day. The US dollar pushed the yen within a whisker of the 115 line in the Asian session, rising to 114.97. USD/JPY has since retreated to 114.50, but the 115 line is vulnerable and could be breached during the week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Lira spirals lower after CBRT cut

It’s been a slightly negative day in the markets, with Europe looking to close a little lower after largely grinding higher so far this week. It hasn’t been the most eventful couple of weeks for the markets, with investors continuing to fret about the prospect of higher inflation and earlier rate hikes after recently being buoyed by a strong third-quarter earnings season.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Breaks Below 0.73 Towards Trendline

The Australian dollar fell again on Wednesday to reach below the 0.73 level. This is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention, but more importantly, we have a significant uptrend line underneath. The question now is whether or not we will see some type of value hunting in this region? If we do break down below the uptrend line, then it opens up a flood of fresh selling, opening up the possibility of reaching down towards the 0.7150 level.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Retail earnings unable to boost stocks, UK inflation hits highest level since 2011, target earnings, mixed housing data, bitcoin hovers ~$60K

Decent retail earnings were unable to send US stocks back into a record-setting mode as cost pressures remain elevated for the foreseeable future. The S&P 500 index looks like it is going to be stuck in a range until investors feel confident that the Fed didn’t make a policy mistake and won’t be forced to raise rates sooner.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Country
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD dribbles at six-week low, 0.7250 in focus ahead of RBA’s Ellis

AUD/USD fails to cheer USD pullback, stays pressured around six-week low. RBA’s rejection of rate hike precedes subdued Q3 Australian wage growth data to back the bears. Fed tapering concerns remain elevated but US Treasury yields retreat amid a lack of major data/events. RBA’s Ellis will be eyed to confirm...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Higher on UK Employment and RBA

The GBP AUD exchange rate was 0.60% higher after the UK released its latest employment figures. A record jump in payrolls after the end of the furlough scheme took the unemployment rate to 4.3%. The latest figures give support for an interest rate rise for the British economy, while RBA comments suggest otherwise for the Aussie dollar.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

CPI jumps but pound yawns

The British pound is drifting on Wednesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3432, up 0.04% on the day. Inflation in the UK surged in October and reached a 10-year high. Headline CPI climbed to 4.2% y/y, up sharply from 3.1% in September. This was above the consensus of 3.9%. For...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Lags after Wages Vindicate RBA's Rate Scepticism

The Australian Dollar was a laggard among major currencies midweek after an official measure of wage growth appeared to vindicate the Reserve Bank of Australia’s scepticism about market expectations for interest rates, which could limit the antipodean unit’s scope for recovery in the weeks and months ahead. Australia’s Dollar was...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD defies RBA, continues its positive streak for 6th day in a row

AUD/NZD will gather some impetus from RBNZ Inflation Expectations data amid a light economic week. AUD/NZD steady around 1.0400 level, awaits Luci Ellis speech. RBNZ last rate hike could be the starting point of more hikes ahead. AUD/NZD continues its positive streak for the 6th consecutive day in a row...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro slips to 4-month low

The euro’s downswing continues, as the currency is down for a fifth straight day. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1341, down 0.22%. Earlier in the day, the euro fell to 1.1328, its lowest level since July 20th. Lagarde says no rate hike before 2023. The ECB does not have any...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues to languish under 0.7300 as weak Aussie wage growth supports RBA dovishness

AUD/USD continues to languish below the 0.7300 level in wake of not as strong as hoped Australian wage price growth. Analysts said the data supports the RBA’s dovish stance. AUD/USD continues to struggle to reclaim a hold of the 0.7300 level, after the pair took a hit during Asia Pacific trade following not as strong as hoped for data on Australian wage price growth. The pair printed lows is the 0.7260s during the APac trade and then rejected an attempted move above 0.7300 shortly prior to the start of the European session. AUD/USD then fell back to the 0.7270s but has since recovered (again), though the pair has not been able to push back above 0.7300 just yet.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie calm after RBA minutes

The Australian dollar is drifting in the Tuesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7341, down 0.07% on the day. There were no surprises from the RBA minutes, as policymakers indicated that the current pace of QE was appropriate and the cash rate would remain at 0.10% until 2024 or until wages and inflation targets are met. In a speech given after the release of the minutes, Governor Lowe reiterated this point, saying that wages would have to rise to above 3% in order to sustain inflation in the middle of the bank’s target band of 2-3%. Lowe added that wage growth was only one indicator that would determine rate policy.
BUSINESS

