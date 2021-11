Casino games are an inherently single-player genre. It is their nature. If you walk into any glittering casino resort in Vegas, you will see people sitting at the same blackjack table (probably fewer of them nowadays, with all the restrictions in place), but they are not playing together – they are simply playing against the same dealer. The single-player nature of casino games became obvious with the emergence of iGaming. All players at even the best online casinos for US players play their games alone, on computers or smartphones – and they don’t even brag about their big wins as they did on Slotomania and other social casino apps.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO