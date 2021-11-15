ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japanese yen drifting after GDP slips

marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen has started the week with a whimper. USD/JPY is currently trading at 113.88, up 0.10% on the day. Japan’s economy performed poorly in the third quarter. GDP contracted by 3.0% y/y, much worse than the consensus of -0.7%. The health restrictions imposed due to Covid were the primary...

www.marketpulse.com

FXStreet.com

Three reasons to expect more downward pressure on the Japanese yen – Barclays

Economists at Barclays maintain a bearish bias on the Japanese yen over next year due to three reasons. “The Bank of Japan (BoJ) lags monetary policy normalisation amid relatively contained domestic inflation despite global stickingflation driving hiking cycles elsewhere, resulting in widening yield differentials.”. “As COVID-induced safe-haven dominance of the...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar eyes retail sales

The Canadian dollar has been unusually busy in the European session and has lost ground to the US dollar. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2649, up 0.43% on the day. Canada posted strong retail sales numbers in August, as the headline read came in at 2.8% y/y and the core release at 2.1%. However, the markets are bracing for a sharp turnaround for September, with a consensus of -1.7% and -1.0%, respectively. A significant decline would put into question the extent of the recovery and could sour investor sentiment towards the Canadian dollar. The currency hasn’t posted a winning week since mid-October, and the streak will continue unless retail sales is stronger than expected.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Pound lower, retail sales rebound

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3450, down 0.35% on the day. UK retail sales for October surprised the markets, as the gain of 0.8% m/m was the first gain in five months. Clearly good news, but the improvement could well be due to early Christmas shopping rather than a change in the mindset of consumers, who have been slow to spend since the end of the lockdown in the summer. Consumer confidence has been weak as caution is the mantra in what has been a difficult year. On an annual basis, retail sales fell by -1.6%, which follows a read of -1.1% in September.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Japanese Yen Outperforms and Could Grow Stronger for Longer

As virus restrictions stoke demand for safe-havens. Pulling JPY back from brink of breakdown on charts. The Japanese Yen towered over all major currencies including the Dollar and Pound ahead of the weekend as international capital sought the refuge of safe-haven assets, extending a run of outperformance that might have scope to continue over the coming week.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold slips after comments from U.S. Fed governor lift dollar

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,848.05 per ounce by 14:42 ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% lower at $1,851.60. Gold prices fell to a one-week low on Friday, weighed down by gains in the dollar after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller called for early tapering of economic support to help chart a tighter monetary policy.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

British pound dips ahead of retail sales

The British pound has edged lower in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3469, down 0.16% on the day. We’re hearing the phrase ‘transient inflation’ less and less, as inflation continues to accelerate. The UK consumer price index hit 4.2% y/y in October, above the consensus of 3.9%. The data will add to the pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates at the December policy meeting. The bank held rates at the November meeting, which caused shock waves in the markets, as Governor Andrew Bailey had sent strong hints that the bank would raise rates in order to contain inflation. The BoE is projecting inflation to go as high as 5% in early 2022 before falling lower in 2023. After being burned by the BoE, investors will be mindful about projecting a December rate hike, but it’s clear to everyone that the bank will need to raise rates shortly – if not in December, then early in the New Year.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar jumps on inflation expectations

The New Zealand dollar has posted strong gains on Thursday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7041, up 0.60% on the day. New Zealand release inflation expectations and the indicator climbed for a sixth successive session. The indicator is carefully monitored since inflation expectations can manifest into actual inflation. The third-quarter release came in at 2.96%, up from 2.27%. The strong reading provided a boost for the New Zealand dollar and has strengthened the likelihood of the RBNZ raising rates at its policy meeting next week. The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to raise rates since the pandemic started, with a 25-bps hike in October. The central bank plans a series of hikes going into 2022, and the main question facing the markets is will the bank raise rates by 25 bps or show an aggressive hand with a 50-bps jump.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Lira spirals lower after CBRT cut

It’s been a slightly negative day in the markets, with Europe looking to close a little lower after largely grinding higher so far this week. It hasn’t been the most eventful couple of weeks for the markets, with investors continuing to fret about the prospect of higher inflation and earlier rate hikes after recently being buoyed by a strong third-quarter earnings season.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Gold shines as inflation returns

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses how gold is doing against the backdrop of high inflation and strong US data. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil drops, gold rises

A potential coordinated effort between the world’s two largest economies to release crude reserves sent oil prices lower. The Biden administration asked China to release oil reserves and it appears Beijing is considering it. Despite a mostly bullish EIA crude oil inventory report, crude prices are drifting lower. A surprise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up the country's patchy pandemic recovery. The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said. The vast spending plans are expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day and reportedly include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18 who meet an income cap, as well as pay rises for nurses and careworkers. It comes after Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter as leaders struggled to overcome virus surges by imposing containment measures in Tokyo and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar flat ahead of CPI

The Canadian dollar is drifting ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2559, unchanged on the day. Canada will release October inflation reports later in the day. As is the case in the US, inflation is accelerating and has become a headache for the Bank of Canada. In September, headline inflation hit 4.4% y/y, its highest level since 2003. The BoC has signalled that it may raise rates around mid-2022, but the markets have priced in a hike for March of next year. If the CPI release beats expectations, the BoC will be under pressure to bring forward its timeline for a hike, which would be bullish for the Canadian dollar.
BUSINESS

