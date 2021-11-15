Japanese yen drifting after GDP slips

The British pound has edged lower in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3469, down 0.16% on the day. We’re hearing the phrase ‘transient inflation’ less and less, as inflation continues to accelerate. The UK consumer price index hit 4.2% y/y in October, above the consensus of 3.9%. The data will add to the pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates at the December policy meeting. The bank held rates at the November meeting, which caused shock waves in the markets, as Governor Andrew Bailey had sent strong hints that the bank would raise rates in order to contain inflation. The BoE is projecting inflation to go as high as 5% in early 2022 before falling lower in 2023. After being burned by the BoE, investors will be mindful about projecting a December rate hike, but it’s clear to everyone that the bank will need to raise rates shortly – if not in December, then early in the New Year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO