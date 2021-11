In May of this year, a shooting at a barbershop in downtown Carlisle, Pennsylvania, left one person dead and another critically injured. Having lived in Carlisle for four years as I attended Dickinson College, I was deeply disturbed to learn of this tragedy that occurred three blocks from where I lived my senior year. Unfortunately, this is part of a wider problem of countless other shootings that happen throughout Pennsylvania every year.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO