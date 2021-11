Coming into the final week of regular-season soccer the FHSU men’s soccer team has put themselves in the position to win the league – needing to win their last two games of the season to secure the GAC regular-season crown. For the Tigers that was a tall order, as they needed to play the conference’s 3rd and 4th best team in the same week. However, Fort Hays took care of business against the Riverhawks of Northeastern State on Thursday, winning 2-0.

