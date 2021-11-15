ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wrigleyville marijuana dispensary opens Monday, just steps away from Chicago Cubs' park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LHSt_0cx5lC3r00

A new marijuana dispensary is opening Monday in Wrigleyville.

Cresco Labs will celebrate the grand opening of its new Wrigleyville dispensary at 11 a.m. in the 3500-block of North Clark Street.

According to Cresco, Sunnyside Wrigleyville will be the closest cannabis dispensary to any national ballpark.

The space offers 21 points of sale, the most of any Sunnyside dispensary in the state.

RELATED: Sunnyside marijuana dispensary opens as Naperville's 3rd recreational facility

The dispensary hopes to capitalize on baseball and concert fans in the area and moved a few blocks south to the location from its previous spot in the 3800-block of North Clark.

The building used to be the the John Barleycorn bar.

Illinois is one of the most robust cannabis markets in the country where state retail sales are on an annual run rate of more than a billion dollars, Cresco officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy