Idaho State

Idaho lawmakers meet in special session to fight vaccine mandates, possibly address ethics matter

spokanepublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho’s House and Senate will gavel into session Monday with a slate of bills aimed at vaccination policies. The special session was organized in October, as the state’s Republican-dominated legislature fumed over Biden administration policies requiring vaccinations for federal contractors and directing many private businesses to develop their own policies for...

www.spokanepublicradio.org

Herald-Journal

SENATE SINE DIES AFTER TACKLING VACCINE MANDATE

BOISE, IDAHO - The Idaho Senate and House voted to sine die this afternoon. The two chambers came together to address the strong opposition to President Biden’s executive orders which seek to mandate COVID vaccines in both the public and private sectors. Serious concerns around medical privacy issues also arose and need to be addressed.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho House Passes six Bills Targeting COVID Measures

BOISE — Six far-reaching bills aimed at fending off vaccine mandates or other COVID-19-related public health measures from private or public employers, schools and more cleared the Idaho House Tuesday afternoon in a marathon session. All six bills had been introduced just the day before. The bills headed over to...
BOISE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho legislature adjourns special session without taking much action

The Idaho legislature has adjourned its special session after three days and no legislation approved. Legislative leaders had called their colleagues together to consider more than 30 bills to push back against a federal employee vaccine mandate. The House of Representatives approved five bills and sent them to the Senate....
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Some Idaho groups breathe sigh of relief with end of special legislative session

Some political observers in Idaho are happy the legislature ended a special session devoted to battling vaccine mandates without passing any significant legislation. One of those groups was The Idaho 97 Project, which bills itself as a non-partisan organization battling political extremism. Executive director Mike Satz credits the lack of...
IDAHO STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Republican marijuana legalization bill aims to build bipartisan support for repealing federal prohibition; move endorsed by Rose Law Group cannabis attorney Jonathan Udell

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) unveiled a “discussion draft” of a marijuana legalization bill last July, he said he wanted to start a conversation that would eventually produce legislation resolving the longstanding conflict between the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and state laws that allow medical or recreational use of cannabis. But his 163-page Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was full of unnecessarily contentious provisions that seemed likely to alienate potential Republican allies. A bill unveiled today by Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) tries to address that problem by outlining a simpler and less burdensome approach that entails less federal involvement, lower taxes, and greater deference to state policy choices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Union Leader

Local Republican groups want special session to denounce vaccine mandates

Five grassroots New Hampshire Republican committees have passed a resolution asking Gov. Chris Sununu to call a special legislative session to enact laws blocking federal vaccine mandates. Republican committees in several other counties are lining up to do the same, said Gilmanton resident Dr. David Strang, who has been spearheading...
GILMANTON, NH
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements

The House never formally adjourned and came back at the request of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up. Normally, only the governor can summon lawmakers when they leave the Statehouse after adjourning. The Idaho attorney general’s office says the Legislature reconvening is likely legal, but it’s unprecedented and a court could decide otherwise, making any laws passed null.
IDAHO STATE
KWCH.com

Special session addressing federal mandates starts Monday in Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In less than a week, Kansas lawmakers head back to Topeka for a special session that will focus on two bills in response to federal vaccine mandates. The two bills challenging mandates from the Biden administration are being drafted with a final version anticipated for release by the end of the week. The special session starting Monday is a first in Kansas history. It’s the first time that legislators have gathered enough signatures to request a special session instead of the governor.
TOPEKA, KS
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho House Republicans rush to give legal cover to the unvaccinated

Idaho House Republicans want to outlaw businesses from refusing service to unvaccinated people. House lawmakers passed the bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) Tuesday, which would cement a person’s vaccination status as a protected class under Idaho’s human rights law. Skaug called it a “freedom bill” to give people bodily...
NAMPA, ID
county17.com

Gordon signs special session bill that pushes back against vaccine mandates

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Gov. Mark Gordon signed the one bill that made it through the recent Wyoming Legislature special session that proposes action in opposition to the federal vaccine mandate. On Friday, Gordon signed HB1002, which prohibits state and local public entities from enforcing a...
HEALTH
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho legislators vote to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings

An Idaho state representative has lost a committee seat after an ethics hearing and vote among her fellow House members. The Idaho State House voted Monday to accept an ethics report and remove Representative Priscilla Giddings from one of her committee assignments. Earlier this year in a Facebook post and...
IDAHO STATE

