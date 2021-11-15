ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Adams ratifies new teacher contract

By Manda Arnold on
bernewitness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final master contract between South Adams Schools and...

bernewitness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Evening News

New Albany-Floyd school board approves raises for teachers, OK's contract

NEW ALBANY — With overwhelming support from the district’s education association, the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools Board unanimously approved raises for teachers as part of a 2021-23 contract. The 7-0 vote came Monday night with NAFC’s administration and the New Albany-Floyd County Association, which bargains for teachers and staff,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLWT 5

Teachers protest contract negotiations in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Teachers in Middletown are protesting contract negotiations with the board of education. Several people gathered holding signs Monday night. Teacher's union officials say it's been week since the last contact negotiations. Those officials did not specify details about what exactly they're looking to gain but said teachers are not being treated fairly.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Adams Schools
abc57.com

New proposal made to raise teacher salaries in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Following a Tuesday Town Hall meeting discussing raises for teachers, the South Bend Community School Corporation recently released their latest proposal to increase teacher salaries. South Bend teachers claim that none of the recent referendum funds have been dedicated to raising their salaries. However, the school...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mining Journal

NMU faculty union votes to ratify contract

MARQUETTE — The Northern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted Monday night to ratify the most recent five-year contract proposal by a vote of 197-30. The NMU Board of Trustees will need to approve the contract for it to officially go into effect. Lesley Putman,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Deadline

IATSE President Matthew Loeb Urges Members To Ratify New Contract; Opponents Of Pact Increasingly Dissatisfied With Union’s Messaging

IATSE president Matthew Loeb, in what could be his final message to his members before they vote this weekend on a tentative agreement for a new film and contract, is urging them to vote “Yes” on ratification. “You have recently been provided with information related to the renegotiation of the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement,” he said in a statement posted Thursday on the union’s website. “You now have the opportunity to vote on the new terms of your contract. I recommend you carefully review the information on the new agreement and vote in favor of its ratification.” It’s a familiar message that the...
BUSINESS
The Portland Mercury

IATSE Members Narrowly Voted to Ratify New Contract, Ending Strike Threat. What's Next For Portland Film Set Workers?

In a closely watched vote, national members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement. The vote by the labor union representing more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry—including hundreds based in the Pacific Northwest—also takes a looming strike threat off the table.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
bernewitness.com

Odle presents debt collecting program to Commissioners

Probation officer Jack Odle presented the Association of Indiana Counties’ TRECS (Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System) program to the County Commissioners Tuesday morning. The program is a result-oriented process to help.
POLITICS
Tribune-Star

Vigo School Board hears details of new teacher contract

Vigo County teachers have ratified a tentative collective bargaining agreement that would give them a $4,000 pay increase over two years and boost beginning teacher pay to $40,000 next year. Teachers approved the contract last week by a vote of 528 in favor and 54 opposed. "That was with 79.7%...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Teacher Contract Approved

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Board votes to approve a new contract with teachers. The pact includes a $2,000 raise for new teachers. Evansville Teachers Association president Lori Young everybody gets a pay bump under the new contract, which she calls a step in the right direction. The new contract takes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wicked Local

Plymouth schools ratify three-year contract with teachers and support staff

PLYMOUTH – School officials have reached an agreement with teachers, paraprofessionals and secretaries on a new, three-year contract. The agreement, ratified by school secretaries last month, and teachers, paraeducators and the School Committee last week, provides for annual raises of 2 percent for all three years of the contract. The...
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy