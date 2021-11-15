South Adams ratifies new teacher contract

NEW ALBANY — With overwhelming support from the district’s education association, the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools Board unanimously approved raises for teachers as part of a 2021-23 contract. The 7-0 vote came Monday night with NAFC’s administration and the New Albany-Floyd County Association, which bargains for teachers and staff,...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Teachers in Middletown are protesting contract negotiations with the board of education. Several people gathered holding signs Monday night. Teacher's union officials say it's been week since the last contact negotiations. Those officials did not specify details about what exactly they're looking to gain but said teachers are not being treated fairly.
Teachers in the Erie School District may soon receive a pay increase and other incentives as part of a new contract. On November 10th the Erie School Board members approved the final vote for a three year contract for teachers. According to Erie School Board President Dr. Tyler Titus, there was a freeze in giving […]
The Erie School District's financial improvement plan recognizes that the district wants to make teacher salaries more competitive while keeping the school system on the path to financial recovery. The district is hoping it achieves that goal through the new teachers' contract that goes before the School Board for a...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Following a Tuesday Town Hall meeting discussing raises for teachers, the South Bend Community School Corporation recently released their latest proposal to increase teacher salaries. South Bend teachers claim that none of the recent referendum funds have been dedicated to raising their salaries. However, the school...
MARQUETTE — The Northern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted Monday night to ratify the most recent five-year contract proposal by a vote of 197-30. The NMU Board of Trustees will need to approve the contract for it to officially go into effect. Lesley Putman,...
IATSE president Matthew Loeb, in what could be his final message to his members before they vote this weekend on a tentative agreement for a new film and contract, is urging them to vote “Yes” on ratification.
“You have recently been provided with information related to the renegotiation of the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement,” he said in a statement posted Thursday on the union’s website. “You now have the opportunity to vote on the new terms of your contract. I recommend you carefully review the information on the new agreement and vote in favor of its ratification.”
It’s a familiar message that the...
In a closely watched vote, national members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement. The vote by the labor union representing more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry—including hundreds based in the Pacific Northwest—also takes a looming strike threat off the table.
Probation officer Jack Odle presented the Association of Indiana Counties’ TRECS (Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System) program to the County Commissioners Tuesday morning. The program is a result-oriented process to help.
Chicago Public Schools officials say progress is being made in getting some of the dirtiest schools clean again. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said there’s going to be more deep cleaning at schools over the Thanksgiving break.
Vigo County teachers have ratified a tentative collective bargaining agreement that would give them a $4,000 pay increase over two years and boost beginning teacher pay to $40,000 next year. Teachers approved the contract last week by a vote of 528 in favor and 54 opposed. "That was with 79.7%...
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Board votes to approve a new contract with teachers. The pact includes a $2,000 raise for new teachers. Evansville Teachers Association president Lori Young everybody gets a pay bump under the new contract, which she calls a step in the right direction. The new contract takes...
PLYMOUTH – School officials have reached an agreement with teachers, paraprofessionals and secretaries on a new, three-year contract. The agreement, ratified by school secretaries last month, and teachers, paraeducators and the School Committee last week, provides for annual raises of 2 percent for all three years of the contract. The...
Comments / 0