Car hits gas station pump causing fire and traffic delays in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Two cars have been totaled after one of them ran into a gas station pump Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Christopher Roush said a car left Glenstone and struck a gas pump at a Shell station near Glenstone Avenue and Stewart Avenue.

When the car hit the pump, it started a fire causing damage to two cars. Captain Roush said gas stations are equipped with a fuel cut-off with most of the fuel underground. He adds that someone at the gas station was quickly able to cut the fuel off so the fire wouldn’t spread to the underground supply.

Roush says there were probably two people involved, both were not injured in the incident.

He adds that the Department of Natural Resources has been contacted to investigate any pollution in the area caused by the fire.

