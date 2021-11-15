ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School bus driver texted student about buying weed and going to movies, SC cops say

By Simone Jasper
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school bus driver is accused of exchanging hundreds of text messages with a student, sparking an investigation in South Carolina. Officials say the driver is no longer working for Dorchester School District Two. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called on Friday, Nov. 12, after...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Letter: The School Bus Driver

Submitted by Norman Wagemann. It was the last day of school and the students from this particular junior high school gleefully boarded the school bus excited to be going home after another year of challenging educational drudgery. As the school bus pulled away from the campus, in route to delivering the children to their homes, the understandable exuberance and light heartedness overtook them. They began ripping the no-longer-needed pages out of their notebooks, wadding them up and throwing them celebratorily around the bus. The bus driver, knowing full well his responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of both the interior and exterior of the bus, thought it unreasonable for him to be left with the results of this jubilation. Consequently he diverted course back to the school, where the waiting principle, still engaged in end of the year send-offs, greeted the returning bus. The bus driver announced to the children the bus departure would be delayed until the interior of the bus was satisfactorily cleaned of the wadded up paper now littering the bus. There was much consternation on the part of the children, but when the principle concurred with the directive, trash cans were retrieved and the paper litter was eliminated.
EDUCATION
Riverside Press Enterprise

Tow truck driver dies after wreck with Colton school bus; no students aboard bus

A tow truck driver was killed Tuesday, Nov. 9, after a crash with a Colton Joint Unified School District bus that wasn’t transporting any students, police said. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. in the area of South La Cadena Drive and West Litton Avenue, the Colton Police Department said in a press release. Responding officers discovered three vehicles involved in the crash, which included a school bus and a white tow truck.
COLTON, CA
The Post and Courier

Summerville High School bus driver fired, investigated over texts

SUMMERVILLE — Deputies are investigating "hundreds" of text messages between a school bus driver and a teen whose uncle found and reported the communications, authorities said. The driver, who has not been identified, has been fired. Deputies have not identified the man or the student. But Dorchester District 2's personnel...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
CharlotteObserver.com

Driver dies when SUV crosses into lane and crashes with school bus, Tennessee cops say

The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a school bus in Tennessee, police said. The crash happened the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17, on Elm Hill Parkway near Donelson Parkway in Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter. Police told local outlet WKRN that the bus was on the way to Cora Howe Exceptional School at the time.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Movies#Summerville High School#Wcsc#Wcbd#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ctnewsonline.com

School bus drivers air complaints

School bus drivers in Arkansas City aired concerns about safety issues and lack of support from district officials, during a school board meeting Monday. Transportation department representatives Becky Hill and Jim McNickle addressed the board as several other drivers attended the meeting. Hill said the department is not being treated...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
foxbaltimore.com

School bus driver call-outs cause service disruptions for Howard County students

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — On Monday, Howard County Public Schools System notified parents on their website about bus driver call-outs causing bus service disruptions for students. The statement on the website says, "Bus driver call-outs throughout the county are impacting bus services for students. Please plan for alternate transportation...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WCVB

Elementary students in Bourne find bullet casing on school bus, officials say

BOURNE, Mass. — Bourne Public Schools officials say that elementary school students found a bullet casing on their school bus Tuesday morning. Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou said a small group of Bournedale Elementary School students discovered what appeared to be a .22-caliber round on the floor of the bus. One...
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy