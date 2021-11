Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, WR Chris Godwin (foot) did not practice on Thursday for the Buccaneers. (Rick Stroud on Twitter) Godwin has missed two straight practices for the Bucs and is trending in the wrong direction for his availability in Week 10's game vs Washington. Given that WR Antonio Brown is also dealing with a foot injury the Tampa WR corps is all of a sudden a bit thin. If both Godwin and Brown miss Week 10, expect Mike Evans to get the bulk of the targets at WR along with some increased opportunities for WR Tyler Johnson. In all likelihood if this is the case however the Bucs will look to a committee approach to replacing Godwin and Brown via their RB's and TE's as far as fantasy is concerned.

