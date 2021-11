34 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Los Angeles Rams made the biggest splash of any NFL team before this season's trade deadline, adding pass rusher Von Miller via a November 1 trade with the Denver Broncos then signing wide receiver Odell Beckham yesterday after his time with the Cleveland Browns came to a tumultuous end. It's very possible that the first team to see both of them in a Rams uniform will be the San Francisco 49ers, who host the Rams for Monday Night Football on November 15.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO