NFL

The Cardinals have placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

By SportsGrid
 4 days ago
The Cardinals placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. Edmonds was already known to be out this Sunday versus the Panthers, but this placement means he will have to miss at least two additional games. Edmonds has a high ankle sprain,...

